Niecy Nash sure knows how to keep a secret! The actress lit up social media after revealing the news that she is now married to musician Jessica Betts.

The surprise announcement was made via Instagram when Nash, 50, posted a photo of herself and her new wife walking down the aisle as a newly minted married couple. Nash is seen wearing a figure-hugging strapless lace wedding gown while Betts wore a cream vest and matching slacks. The Claws actress proudly declared her new name, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” in the caption. Betts posted the same photo, writing, “I got a whole wife.”

Nash’s marriage news comes as a surprise to many who had assumed she’d been single since announcing her divorce from ex-husband Jay Tucker in October 2019. During her moving speech at Black Women in Hollywood, Nash revealed that news of her divorce had leaked by an unnamed person before she was ready to go public with it. She powerfully revealed that in the midst of her breakup, she was determined to break the generational curse in her family.

“There was a huge myth I inherited from the women in my family which is, ‘You are nothing without a man,” the actress said. “Get one and keep one no matter what.’ This long line of women that I come from had never been taught what choosing yourself looks like.”

While Nash and Betts (who appeared as a character named “Nadege” in Claws) never confirmed they were an item until today, the two appeared on each other’s Instagram feeds often over the last few months. Betts even posted a sexy photo of Nash in honor of her birthday, writing “Happy birthday to a real one.”

Nash also further acknowledged her new relationship, posting a photo of herself and Betts with the caption “plot twist” accompanied by a rainbow emoji.

Celebrities and friends of the couple like Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Yvette Nicole Brown and Deon Cole all sent virtual love and congratulations to the couple via the comment section.

We can’t wait to hear more about how their love story came to be!