READ MORE LESS

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are the type of celebrities that can get the whole internet up in arms with just a single post. So when Jordan (recently named Sexiest Man Alive) and Harvey (stepdaughter to Steve Harvey) seemingly confirmed via Instagram that they are dating, it didn’t take long before they became a trending topic.

In what seemed to be a coordinated effort, Jordan and Harvey simultaneously posted photos together (with tags, so you know its real!) Jordan is seen wearing a trench coat and gold-rimmed sunglasses while Harvey is dressed simply in all black. They embrace each other in front of a Christmas tree, indicating that they spent the holidays together. To no surprise, Jordan’s captionless post has already racked up a million likes. Epic!

Harvey also shared the news by posting two polaroid images of herself and Jordan hugging each other. In one of the photos, Harvey smiles from ear to ear as Jordan appears to be going in for a kiss. How cute!

Back in November, Jordan and Harvey were seen stepping off a plane together at an Atlanta airport. About a month later, the pair arrived together in Salt Lake City Utah. Both were seen snowboarding at a resort in the area. Though they didn’t photos of videos of each other at the time, many people speculated that they were vacationing together.

Based on an interview with People, it seems Ms. Harvey fits the bill for what Jordan looks for in a woman. The actor said that above all, having someone who is “nurturing” and understands the demands of his schedule is key, because “[an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not.”

Harvey, an influencer and budding beauty entrepreneur, was previously engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay. In an interview with the podcast PLT: Behind Closed Doors, Harvey shared what it’s like having a public spotlight on her dating life. “I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all,” she said.” If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand.”