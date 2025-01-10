First Look: will.i.am And LG To Release ‘Playfully Compact’ And Powerful Line Of Audio Products

LG

Producer and Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am. has always been a master of sound, and now he’s bringing his expertise to LG with a line of upcoming audio products sure to shake up the market.

The line, a combination of earbuds and speakers, was introduced at CES 2025 (this year’s Consumer Electronics Show) as “xboom by will.i.am.” The “Boom Boom Pow” producer, who is the new “Experiential Architect” of LG’s xboom brand, will professionally tune every audio product to ensure a balanced listening experience characterized by warmer tones. He’s also behind the look of the products, which the brand describes as “playfully compact,” perfect for today’s on-the-go music lover.

“Working with renowned tech and lifestyle innovator, LG, opens the door to groundbreaking and dynamic experiences that speak to a broader community of music enthusiasts,” he said in a press release statement. “By bringing our cutting-edge technology and distinctive creative visions together with LG xboom, we want to foster an iconic culture where people can explore their passion for music with others on a whole new level.”

They will be able to do so through xboom by will.i.am’s line of Bluetooth speakers, including the xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301, and the buds, the xboom Buds. The speakers employ AI technology, analyzing your music to automatically modify its sound, highlighting strong points like the vocals, the melody, and the rhythm. Lighting on the speakers allows them to pulsate in colorful sync to help you enjoy the music-listening experience in a visual way, too. And further AI innovation allows the speakers to recognize their surroundings to know how to best fill indoor and outdoor spaces with the right amount of sound.

Users of the will.i.am line of xboom speakers can also push a dedicated button that will help them connect to his RAiDiO.FYI platform. And the more xboom speakers you buy, the better off you’ll be. Users will be able to synchronize their audio across their different speakers to amplify their favorite tunes for the ultimate jam session at home.

Highlights of the newest offerings include the xboom Bounce being equipped with passive radiators that react by bouncing and lighting up to the beat of the music playing. It also has a battery life of up to 30 hours, and a strap to make it portable and capable of being placed anywhere — including on the wall. The Grab is the smallest and most compact speaker, but it boasts a powerful sound quality, is water and dust-resistant, and thrives with up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Stage 301 is the perfect speaker for putting on a show, even if it’s just in your backyard or on your rooftop. It has a 6.5-inch woofer and 2.5-inch dual midrange drivers for an unparalleled rich sound. The Buds pride themselves on immaculate bass, their Active Noise Canceling technology, and the really cool ability to share what the user is listening to with others. Rock on for up to 30 hours of listening time.

“The xboom by will.i.am line marks the beginning of a dynamic, collaborative journey for the xboom brand and will.i.am, and we are more than thrilled to showcase the first fruits of our partnership at this year’s CES,” Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division, shared in a press release statement. “Beginning with the new xboom line, we will continuously aim to elevate every aspect of the listening experience.”

The xboom by will.i.am line of audio products will roll out this year. For more info on the partnership, visit lg.com.