Will.i.am Partners With Robert F. Smith's InternXL To Amplify AI Education For Students

Will.I.Am is doing his part to prepare students of color for the future of creative work.

InternXL, an initiative of Robert F. Smith’s Fund II Foundation has joined forces with a FYI (Focus Your Ideas), an AI-powered platform co-founded by will.i.am & tech founder Sunil Reddy.

The partnership aims to equip students with tools to set themselves apart in a faster, smarter workforce by giving them access to internXL’s robust AI-driven platform that aims to streamline the matching of top employers with skilled, entry-level candidates.

“Joining forces with Robert F. Smith, alongside internXL and FYI, is a dream come true because it shows people from our communities what our future will look like with the support of purpose-driven tech,” said will.i.am in a statement. “By being solution-oriented, we prepare today’s generation to be the industry-makers of tomorrow. The aim is to focus our ideas with AI to solve yesterday’s problems; the future starts today.”

Per a news release, the internXL initiative is aiming to leverage technology and offers personalized support services for candidates requiring extra assistance to meet job requirements.

“Working with FYI and will.i.am is a significant step forward in our mission,” said Ivana Jackson, Director of internXL in a statement. “His passion for innovation, creativity, and social impact is perfectly aligned with our goals. Together, we are set to redefine how young talent is discovered and nurtured in the growing artificial intelligence industry.”

Some experts have pointed out that after students graduate, they’ll be using AI more than ever and will need to know how leverage it proficiently. Robert F. Smith agrees.

“Through this partnership, we want every young person with the drive, talent and commitment to have exposure to career opportunities that could change their life – just like my first internship experience did for me,” Smith said in a statement. “Together, we will prepare students for in-demand fields and empower them to lead in our growing economy.”