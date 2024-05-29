The World’s Longest Bar Is At This Black-Owned Distillery

Heather Durham

Just an hour outside Nashville sits the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., home of the award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. In 2023, over 230,000 people visited, making it the seventh most visited distillery in the world, according to Keith Weaver, co-founder of Uncle Nearest. This fastest-growing American whiskey brand is the central star of the record-breaking, history-making empire that Fawn and Keith Weaver are building to honor Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first African-American master distiller on record in the United States.

So what’s attracting people to visit beyond the whiskey?

When planning the distillery, the couple considered the experiences and property amenities guests could enjoy when visiting. Since the distillery is in a rural location, they wanted to make the trip worthwhile with tastings, dining options, and the world’s longest bar.

One year in, Humble Baron has established itself as a destination for Nashville residents and tourists, a venue for live music, craft cocktails, and Southern cuisine. “We say at Humble Baron, everyone has a seat at the table, and we see people of all races and creeds and colors and shapes and ages come into the bar,” Keith says. “I think about this one-year mark, and we’re just starting. There’s so much to continue doing and improving.”

Courtesy of Humble Baron

Keith, a veteran entertainment executive, stepped away from his 20-year career as EVP at Sony Entertainment Pictures to merge the growing spirit empire with his passion for entertainment full-time, founding Nashwood, Inc. This hospitality powerhouse brings the glamour of Hollywood to Music City and the home of Tennessee whiskey.

The 525-foot bar curves around the venue, designed for guests to have a shared experience. “If you came to the bar by yourself or with a group, you’re still, in a sense, a part of a community,” he said. You could still see people and interact with them, even if you’re not talking to them. It’s a shared experience.”

There’s not a bad spot at Humble Baron. Keith shared that every day he walks around, he notices that different bar sections have their own personality. On the weekends, you can catch a group that knows every step of the Tamia line dance or someone experiencing the bar solo and enjoying the vibes. “There’s one section of the bar, which is close to where the photo booth is, and it ends up being like the turn-up section.”

Courtesy of Humble Baron

The fare stands out as well. Executive chef Jay Craddick developed a food menu for Humble Baron that features shrimp and grits with a Nashville hot twist, a double smash burger, and short rib street tacos. Brunch happens on Sundays with live gospel or jazz music, along with brunch staples like shrimp and grits and fun items like candied maple bacon.

Deandre Jackson, 2021 Uncle Nearest “Honor Your Legacy” Competition winner, created a standout cocktail that year, which led to the opportunity to become the Head of Beverage at the venue. Moonwalking in Calabasas and the Old Fashion are Keith’s favorite Uncle Nearest cocktails on the menu. “Deandre pulled out the Uncle Nearest 1876, added some wildflower honey, and topped it off with some Sorrel, a hibiscus herbaceous liquor by Jackie Summers, and it was a home freaking run.”

He plans to add seasonal surprises to the menu, with drinks made with prime ingredients for their season; slushies for the summer or hot beverages in the winter. Another growth area is to have more entertainment moments outside with their stage that opens up indoors and outdoors. Entertainment is also an attraction for visitors, as every weekend features an artist or DJ performance. Since opening, artists like Nappy Roots, The War & Treaty, Jelly Roll, and Post Malone have performed at Humble Baron.

As the Weavers continue to expand their portfolio of business endeavors, one can only guess what other comforts they will add to Humble Baron to continue making it a must-see destination when visiting Nashville.