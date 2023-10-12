Black Woman-Owned ‘Uncle Nearest’ Whiskey Brand Makes History Again—Purchases Largest Grande Champagne Vineyard In Cognac, France

Uncle Nearest has cornered the market as one of the most successful whiskey brands in the country, now it’s growing even larger.

The company recently gained ownership of Domaine Saint Martin, an estate taht reaches back more than 350 years to the Lord Mayor of Cognac, Philippe Fé de Ségeville.

Portion of Domaine Saint Martin, now owned by a French subsidiary of Uncle Nearest, Inc.

“The Uncle Nearest brand thrives on its profound story of love, honor, respect, and heritage. Our mission in Cognac echoes this essence,” said Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO.

She adds: “Our brand strategy pivots from the norm. We are unveiling a short film first at several film festivals, then launching the brand.”

President of the new venture, Adrian Parker denotes the importance of the company’s expansion. “Under Fawn’s guidance and innovative approach, the Uncle Nearest team has created a playbook for independent spirits that has never before been seen,” Parker said in a statement. “In four years, they have grown Nearest Green Distillery to the seventh most visited distillery in the world. While there recently, I observed cars backed up for 1.5 miles each way trying to get in, with more than 14,000 visiting that weekend. The Uncle Nearest team went from distribution in one state to all 50 states in less than two years and their sales now rank them in the top 10 of all ultra-premium American whiskey companies, the only independent company in that ranking.”

The company shared in a news release that more will revealed about next steps in 2024.