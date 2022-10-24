Black-Owned 'Uncle Nearest' Whiskey Partners With Top-Selling Ice Cream Brand 'Jeni's' To Produce Boozy Egg Nog Flavor

It looks like two consumer brands are merging just in time to bring holiday cheer in a delicious way, and it’s putting a spotlight on a Black woman-owned brand.

It has been widely reported that Uncle Nearest Whiskey has partnered with customer favorite Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to produce a new flavor, Boozy Eggnog ice cream. The non-alcoholic ice cream will feature the signature taste of Uncle Nearest Whiskey without the buzz.

This is a noteworthy move for the spirits company.

The fastest-growing independent whiskey brand, which is available in all 50 states, was launched by CEO and founder Fawn Weaver in 2017. Inspired by Nathan “Nearest” Green, who was the one who first taught a young Jack Daniel how to distill whiskey.

The partnership with the ice cream brand is a match made in heaven, inspired by founder Jeni Britton Bauer‘s grandfather “who always spiked his eggnog with whiskey.” In 2019, Jeni’s physical stores sold 4 million scoops and 1 million waffle cones, leading Jeni’s to surpass $42 million in overall sales, according to the company.

Welcome back Jeni's Boozy Eggnog ice cream, now in partnership with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. Just don't expect these pints to give you a literal buzz.

Jeni’s says that their Boozy Eggnog flavor debuted more than a decade ago, inspired by Jeni’s grandfather “who always spiked his eggnog with whiskey.” But for the 2022 iteration, the brand turned to a modern whiskey producer with its own historical significance: Uncle Nearest was launched in 2017 to honor the first known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. And Boozy Eggnog is made with the distillery’s 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, which itself is blended by Nearest Green descendant and Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler.

Boozy Eggnog will be available at Jeni’s shops nationwide for a limited-time at the Jenis.com website. Pints are priced at $12 each.