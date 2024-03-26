5 Women-Themed And Women-Only Hotels Around The World

Gia Suite at the Hotel Zena in D.C., courtesy of Hotel Zena

March marks International Women’s Month, and 57 percent of individuals arranging adventure travel through global companies are women, according to the Adventure Travel Trade Association‘s report, “The Influence & Impact of Women in Adventure Travel.” As we celebrate all things femme empowerment this month (and every day), we’re spotlighting hotels that have made centering women an important part of their ethos. These establishments, whether owned, operated, or themed around women, offer more than just accommodations. They embody a commitment to providing havens and curated communities for female travelers and men alike.

The emergence of women-only and women-themed hotels marks a significant shift in the hospitality landscape. No longer confined to mere lodging, these spaces serve as sanctuaries where women can feel not only welcomed but celebrated, surrounded by an atmosphere that honors their history and achievements.

This burgeoning trend also reflects the progress made in gender equality. It is a testament to the resilience and progress of women in various fields. As the world continues to recognize and value the contributions of women, these hotels stand as beacons of change, challenging traditional norms and paving the way for a more an inclusive future.

From solo adventurers seeking a sense of security to groups of friends forging lasting connections, these hotels provide spaces where women can explore, connect, thrive, and of course, rest. As the world commemorates the achievements of women, these visionary establishments emerge as the leading lodgings in the world celebrating women, providing exclusive accommodations and also serving as catalysts for profound cultural exchanges and transformative experiences for women from all walks of life.

Located in Washington D.C., Hotel Zena is a unique space that’s all about female empowerment. Throughout the establishment, visitors are greeted with art depicting women. With its striking design and art collection celebrating female trailblazers, this hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in a world where strength and creativity intersect.

Nestled in Al Barsha in Dubai, Time Asma Hotel is operated by women who make up 80 percent of staff. Most areas of the hotel’s operation are managed by women. There are floors reserved exclusively for female travelers with dedicated services, including female room service, a women-only check-in counter, and guest relations, offering a sanctuary of sorts for travelers.

Situated on the picturesque island of Mallorca, Spain, the Som Dona Women Only Hotel is an exclusive women’s retreat designed exclusively for women. From its tranquil spa to its vibrant communal spaces, this hotel provides the perfect setting for women to relax, recharge, and connect with like-minded travelers.

A well-known women-only capsule hotel in Japan, Nine Hours is successful in its simplicity. While guests say there is no food or drinks allowed, the hotel gets love for its convenient location and thoughtful amenities (PJs handed out and heated toilet seats with a bidet for example), this lodging provides a haven amid the urban hustle and bustle.

Beyond the theme and spaces created for women is an even more important conversation of ownership of hotels by women. One business that is a Black female-owned establishment is Soweto Hotel in Soweto, South Africa. The lodging is celebrates the country’s rich history and is in close proximity to celebrated attractions, including the Apartheid Museum and Mandela House Museum, where the late South African president and activist resided before his imprisonment.