7 New Hotels In the Caribbean And Mexico To Help You Escape The Cold

Josema Agosto

It’s nearing that time of year when it starts to get darker earlier, the weather cools, and many of us start yearning for warmth and sunshine. One way to cope is to catch a flight. If you’re looking to plan the type of getaway where the only thing you have to worry about is your drink order, check out these latest hotel openings in Mexico and the Caribbean. From a 12-room boutique hotel in Tulum to a luxury resort in Dominica’s Cabrits National Park, check out these exciting new accommodations that all opened this year and are sure to be the perfect home away from home as the cold weather months get going.

InterContinental Dominica

Portsmouth, Dominica

One of the newest hotels to open in Dominica, the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, is an intimate 151-room luxury resort surrounded by Cabrits National Park.

Open since April, the resort’s serene setting is perfect for a wellness getaway or year-end reset. The guest rooms reflect the resort’s natural setting with dark wood furniture, plush cerulean area rugs, and floor-to-ceiling drapes that frame the stunning ocean and mountain views. Resort amenities include 24-hour in-room dining, four pools, and a spa with seven outdoor treatment rooms. Outside the resort, the island lives up to its reputation as a natural paradise. After a few days of relaxing, consider heading off to the resort to explore Dominica’s mountains, waterfalls and hot springs.

Goldwyn Resort

Nassau, Bahamas

For those who want a sophisticated, private retreat in The Bahamas, Goldwyn Resort & Residences in Nassau offers 81 guest rooms (studios and one, two, and three-bedroom suites) with a minimalist, muted vibe that let the views do the talking. Set on Cable Beach, the resort opened in May and the property is ideal for those who need to unplug for a few days – or longer. Here, your days can alternate between lying out on a beach lounger, taking up residence in one of the hotel’s breezy cabanas that overlook the infinity pool, or grabbing a rum punch at the beachfront restaurant, Amara. While you could spend your vacation sipping and swimming at the resort, the property is also close to downtown Nassau, which offers access to museums, shopping, and nighttime entertainment.

Impression Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Located on Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Cancun, the adults-only Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets is perfect for couples or friends who need some kid-free R&R. The 125-guest room resort, which opened in May, is perched on a cliff and is just steps away from beaches and downtown attractions. However, with a four-story waterslide, four infinity pools, and 12 restaurants and bars, you may never want to leave the property. The contemporary guest rooms have open patios that have either garden or ocean views and upgraded suites have terraces with private hot tubs. All suites come with the “Endless Privileges” service, giving access to a dedicated butler, 24-hour in-room dining and concierge services, and maybe, most importantly, no set check-in or check-out times.

Sandals

Ochos Rios, Jamaica

For decades, Sandals properties have been synonymous with romantic, all-inclusive getaways, and the latest resort added to the Sandal’s portfolio is the Sandal’s Dunn River, which opened in May. There’s no shortage of food and entertainment at the resort with live daytime and nighttime shows and unlimited dining at 12 restaurants. The resort is also home to Jamaica’s first SkyPool suites, which feature private pools that run the length of the balcony. Your stay also includes access to the Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, which is regarded as one of the top golf courses in the Caribbean. Scuba diving, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and windsurfing are just some of the water activities included in your stay. The adults-only resort is designed with couples in mind and offers complimentary wedding services for stays of three nights or longer.

The Westin

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. citizens don’t have to worry about bringing their passports when they book a visit to the Frenchman’s Reef resort complex, which includes two properties located on the sands of Morningstar Beach, one of the best beaches in St. Thomas. Open since May, the Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Autograph Collection is a contemporary 94-room property with a stunning infinity-edge oceanfront pool and a private dock with boats available for day charters. After a day of sailing, you can look forward to fresh seafood at the resort’s signature restaurant, Isla Blue. Next door, is The Westin Beach Resort & Spa, which opened in September. The 392-room resort has five food and beverage options, three ocean-view pools, and a top-notch spa with 13 treatment rooms. A stretch of beach connects the resorts, and Buoy Haus guests have full access to all the amenities at The Westin Beach Resort & Spa.

Kimpton Hotels

Roatan, Honduras

Roatan, a tiny island off the Northern coast of Honduras, is considered part of the Caribbean, and one of the newest openings on the island is the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort + Spa located on West Bay Beach. The resort officially opened in early October, and guests can choose from 119 rooms, suites, bungalows, and condos, each gorgeously decorated with hand-woven lamps, leather armchairs, and stone accent walls. During your stay, you can choose from four different dining destinations including Sea Cat, a California surf shack-inspired pool bar, or The Drop Off, a beach bar offering fresh seafood and cocktails. If you’re here to relax, check out the Kao Kamasa spa for massages and body treatments, and if you’re craving adventure, grab your snorkel gear. The hotel sits along the world’s second-largest barrier reef. Complimentary use of clear bottom kayaks, a hosted evening social hour, and 24-hour in-room dining are all included with your stay.

Josema Agosto

Tulum, Mexico

Be one of the first to experience XELA, the adults-only luxury boutique hotel scheduled to open in early November. The 12-room hotel is located in one of the first villas built on Tulum Beach and has a 360-degree rooftop, a beachfront restaurant, two swimming pools, and a private beach. Each of the 12 individually designed rooms has warm sandy hues and natural wood furniture, and select rooms have balconies with unobstructed sea views. The hotel is ideal for those who want a private getaway with an emphasis on wellness: The beachfront restaurant will serve up modern Mexican cuisine using organic ingredients and guests have access to the nearby spa, La Valise Spa, along with the option of in-room spa services.