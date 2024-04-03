Let's Toast: These Are The Wine Destinations In The U.S. That Should Be On Your Radar

Getty

For wine drinkers in the United States, Napa and Sonoma are the go-to regions to explore for both wine growing and tasting. However, the country is overflowing with several wine regions that are lesser known. These are destinations that have regional climates, a few similar to the Mediterranean, and produce some of the best wine varietals you’ll ever sip. Whether you’re on the quest for your next spot for a girls trip or a solo vacation, these are the domestic wine destinations worth visiting.

Temecula Valley, California

Temecula Valley, which is less than two hours away from LAX airport, is home to more than a dozen grape varieties. The Southern California region has a climate similar to parts of Sicily and Portugal, and here, there’s no shortage of tempranillos or verdejos to sample. Also, the wine experiences go far beyond sitting in a winery and sipping flights. There’s a SIP Passport that allows customers to experience five full tastings at participating wineries. With more than 40 licensed ones, there’s something for every taste, but auto enthusiasts will especially love Doffo Winery. You’ll find the usual live music and events, but the family-owned company also features a selection of vintage motorcycles.

Phoenix, Arizona

Just three hours outside of Phoenix is Elgin and Sonoita, Arizona, the state’s first designated AVA or American Viticultural Area. The grape-growing regions have climates similar to those in California and Argentina. Also, the Verde Valley has more than 40 grape varieties and is a prime destination for white wine lovers with sips from viognier and chardonnay to petite sirah. There’s also the annual Verde Valley Wine Festival to sip a little bit of everything and sample what the state has to offer.

Boone, North Carolina

It’s just a two-hour drive from the Charlotte International Airport, but Boone, North Carolina sits right in Watauga County’s Appalachian High Country AVA. This equates to fruity flavors and high acidity, with climates that can be similar to wine regions in northern California and even Germany. Hybrids like chardonel and traminette reign supreme here. The state takes its wine-making process pretty seriously, with Appalachian State University offering a fermentation science program. But there’s also an appreciation for fun and nature, which you can enjoy while surrounded by mountainous beauty. For instance, the Boone Area Wine Trail includes stops to three of the area’s wineries and ends with a scenic waterfall hike.

Loudoun County, Virginia

You probably don’t think of wine country when it comes to the nation’s capital, but just an hour from D.C.’s Union Staion is Loudoun County, Virginia. The Charlottesville region is pretty well known for VA folks, but Loudoun is way more accessible for city dwellers who want a long weekend trip. It’s easy to hop from winery to winery in Middleburg, from the cave tasting experience at Boxwood Winery to the Virginia Governor’s Cup Award-winning Cana Vineyards, where you’ll sip some of the best albariños around. Middleburg is also home to the Black-owned Salamander resort. Just a short ride away is Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg. This 300-acre winery has some of the best views around and is a must-visit for a range of tasting rooms to accommodate groups of all sizes. This year marks the wine region’s 40th anniversary, and though the Virginia climate can be unpredictable, it produces unique, tasty hybrids like chambourcin and chardonel.

Southern New Jersey

I was born and raised in New Jersey and had no idea the Garden State is a destination for wine lovers in the know. Head towards South Jersey and you’ll find more than 60 wineries and tasting rooms that highlight white and red varietals like riesling and petit verdot, respectively. Tons of wineries in the area offer intimidation-free settings for wine drinkers of all levels. Bellview Winery has weekly events that range from wine and macaron pairings and a drag quiz to a popular annual seafood festival. Also, the nearby Beneduce Vineyards is owned by fourth-generation farmers and you’ll find weekly events like the live music vibe out “Group Therapy.” But be sure not to leave before sipping (or buying a bottle of!) their chambrusco, made from a hybrid grape that has hints of citrus and plum and works well with the wineries’ light bites.

1000 Islands, New York

The 1000 Islands region is actually located in New York and Canada. You’ll find an environment where the grapes hold up against cold climate, resulting in sweeter wines and plenty of Frontenac gris and Frontenac blanc. For the U.S. side of the region, Thousand Islands Winery is a popular pick and you can even hop on a wine cruise with Coyote Moon. Grindstone Island Winery is a small but mighty family-owned farm with wines that have been aged for up to three years in American or French oak barrels, and the property is only accessible by boat.