Move Over Napa Valley! All The Things To See, Do And Taste In New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Region

The Finger Lakes region in New York is a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of major cities. The area is known for the quaintness of its inns, historical landmarks, and of course, lakes. Visitors love the fall activities like apple picking, viewing fall foliage, and walking the outdoor trails. Still, families, couples and friend groups from the tri-state area to as far as Montreal, Boston, Washington, D.C., and even Nashville plan trips to the Finger Lakes for the opportunity to experience one of the oldest wine regions in the United States.

If you are a white wine drinker, the Finger Lakes region is for you. It is said that the first vineyard was started in 1829 when Reverend William Bostwick planted Catawba and Isabella grape varietals in Hammondsport, New York. That’s 10 years before settler George Calvert Yount planted the first grapes in Napa Valley in 1839. Since then, the Finger Lakes has become an award-winning wine region with over 100 wineries, several tasting rooms, and a few trails to experience the Riesling varieties they are known to grow. What makes the Finger Lakes area great for grape growing is the climate. And if you are a lover of red wines, the area is known for its cabernet franc and pinot noir. But there are a number of other charming things to do that make the Finger Lakes the perfect destination for a one-of-a-kind trip.

Stay at a Historic Property

The Inns of Aurora is the perfect Finger Lakes introduction to the region and its wineries. Located in the historic village of Aurora, the luxury boutique resort includes five restored historic homes that still hold the original character of their woodwork with the addition of modern decor and amenities. Each inn consists of a dedicated resident innkeeper, in-room fireplaces, private balconies and awe-inspiring views of Cayuga Lake. The village has over 750 residents with shops, restaurants and plenty of outdoor activities. Aurora itself holds a lot of history, including Wells College, founded by Henry Wells, co-founder of Wells Fargo and the American Express Company. Preserving history is what motivated former Wells College alumna Pleasant T. Rowland, founder of American Girl dolls and books, who invested in restoring the village and the historical homes in 2001.

For a lakeside stay with the aesthetics of an 1858 stone mansion, stay at the E.B. Morgan House, which was once the private residence of Colonel Edwin Barber Morgan, co-founder of the New York Times and American Express. The porch seating and the backyard Adirondack chairs are great ways to take in the beauty of the lake while enjoying daily wine hour. Journey down to the dock to take a swim or sit by the firepit for their evening of s’mores making, which happens daily. For a more modern vibe, stay at Wallcourt Hall.

Visit Cayuga Lake Wineries

The Inns of Aurora is the center of most wineries on the east side of Cayuga Lake Wine Trail. The inn offers a complimentary wine shuttle to try two wineries in the area. If you want to try more, you can coordinate with a wine shuttle, cruise and other transportation options to explore the wine region. They have tasting menus starting at $10, and many have kitchens with food for purchase. However, what a number of them unique is the opportunity to grab a glass or bottle and take in the views of Cayuga Lake. Popular wineries near the resort include the King Ferry Winery, which produces Treleaven Wines. The 27-acre vineyard is the oldest on the east side of Cayuga Lake and is known for its award-winning chardonnays and rieslings. The winery also produces craft beers to taste.

The views at Long Point Winery are the best way to try some of the region’s red varietals. It sits on 72 acres of land overlooking Cayuga Lake. This winery’s reds are full of fruit flavors like cherry, blueberry, and other dark berry fruits, and their rosé is the perfect balance of sweet and dry.

Many of the wineries on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake are grown on limestone slopes, which helps the soil maintain a neutral pH for the vines to grow. A favorite winery among resort guests is Heart & Hands, owned by a husband and wife team who produce pinot noir and riesling. The boutique winery is adored by visitors and locals because of the personalization and access to the owners and staff.

Two other wineries near limestone quarries in the area include the family-operated Quarry Ridge Winery and Bright Leaf Vineyard. You can tour the vineyard and experience the tasting room when visiting these spots. Grab a glass and sit on their porch for fantastic lake views, especially during sunset.

Other Finger Lake wine trails to explore include the Seneca Lake Wine Trail and Keuka Lake Wine Trail.

Refuel at Aurora Eateries

After a long day of tasting wine, exploring the 3.5-mile outdoor trail system, or spending the day on a private boat cruise, stop for a bite to eat with the dining options in the area.

The resort’s farm-to-table restaurant, 1833 Kitchen & Bar, is located in the original Aurora village inn called the Aurora House, which was built in 1833. The restaurant serves brunch and dinner, and if the weather is perfect, you can sit al fresco on the deck to enjoy an omelet or their classic breakfast. In the evenings, don’t leave without trying a dessert. The toasted s’mores tart is a must.

For a fun experience, walk, ride or drive to Aurora Cooks! for a chef’s table dinner. While there, you watch Aurora native Grace Mattingly cook through a seasonal-inspired curated tasting menu while sharing her knowledge about Aurora and the Finger Lakes region. Aurora Cooks! offers classes and other cooking demonstrations for a unique dining experience that includes wine and ingredients from the area. It’s also a great interactive way to meet other guests or visitors of the Finger Lakes.

Stop by Fargo Bar & Grill for burgers, nachos or wings for lunch or a late-night snack. While there, catch a sports game and get the opportunity to chat with college students and Aurora residents.

Don’t Leave Without Relaxing

In addition to resting up in cozy lodging, in 2021, the 15,000-square-foot healing and wellness center, Spa at the Inns of Aurora, opened. The Spa has an Ayurveda-inspired treatment menu and seasonal treatments for our skin and nail needs. You could spend all day in the space, which feels like a sanctuary, as it offers complimentary light bites to graze upon throughout your time visiting. There are plenty of seating areas inside and outdoors to relax and reflect. And before and after spa treatments, guests can enjoy a hydrotherapy circuit in one of the spa’s six indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools. To further increase healing, spend some time in the sauna or steaming room. The Spa at the Inns of Aurora is the perfect way to end your getaway.

Whatever you choose to do during a trip to the Finger Lakes region, you’ll never run out of options of things to do, or amazing vino to taste. So if you’re looking for a unique adventure, one filled with history, good food and wine trail galore, instead of going out West, set your sights up north from New York City for a trip you won’t soon forget.