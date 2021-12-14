Vivica A. Fox On Motherhood: ‘I Never Met The Man I Could Have Children With’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vivica A. Fox is making it clear that while she might not have given birth to children, she has the opportunity to mother young people in her life and she’s quite content with that.

During a recent event, the Cocktails With Queens co-host was allegedly asked if she had ever considered having a child, through adoption, in order to leave behind a legacy. The actress, with a career spanning nearly 40 years, responded to the not-so-nice inquiry with grace and honesty.

“Girl, I’m 57,” she said. “I’ve got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman — period.”

“I love children. Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children,” she continued. “In my life, it was career over children. And I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”

Loading the player...

Vivica when someone asked her about possibly adopting a kid so that she could “lEAvE a LeGACy”: pic.twitter.com/JIzpB6eEVa — Nat Turner 2 The Bullshit (@THEEBlackleftie) December 13, 2021

Fox has been married before, to ex-husband Christopher Harvest. And she was engaged to marry club promoter Omar “Slim” White in 2011, but that same year their relationship came to an end. During the event, she touched on the union that didn’t happen, saying her family objected to their nuptials before they could make it down the aisle.

“I almost made that mistake and three months before my family was like, ‘You will not! You absolutely will not,'” she recalled. “I lost a whole bunch of money and deposits and this, that and the third, but I trust my family.”

Ten years after she walked away from that relationship, Fox is satisfied with where her life is now and that she gets to love on the children she’s been made a godmother to.

“I have six godchildren that when God took away my opportunity to bear children, he sent my godbabies,” she said. “So I’ve got kids!”