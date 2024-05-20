Surprise! Van Jones Welcomes Second Child With Friend Via 'Conscious Co-Parenting'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bezos Courage and Civility Awards

Van Jones, 55, has another mini-me in the world, making him an official dad of four now. The political contributor recently shared that he has another child, a son, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The award-winning journalist welcomed a baby boy with his friend Noemi Zamacona, and he was conceived via their conscious co-parenting approach.

“God is so good! This year, He blessed me and Noemi with kid #2 — a healthy, happy, beautiful baby boy,” Jones shared in a statement. “Our daughter loves him so much — maybe a little TOO much. (She kisses him like Woody Woodpecker, and he barely survives her hugs!)”

The conscious co-parenting approach refers to two individuals who have a platonic partnership and choose to have children together. Both parents then consciously decide to participate in the child’s life.

“Our modern family is thriving, blessings are flowing, and we appreciate all the love and support,” Jones continued in his statement.

As mentioned, this is the second child Jones has had with Zamacona using this unconventional approach. They announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter, in 2022 during COVID.

“After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents,” the political analyst said in 2022.

He continued at the time, “This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as coparenting partners,” Jones said during the time. “This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful, and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Jones’ other two children were born into a traditional relationship. He had two sons with his ex-wife, Jana Carter, whom he married in 2005. However, by 2018, they announced they were calling it quits.

Jones is rather private, so he doesn’t share many details about his children, which we can respect. Congratulations to the friends on welcoming their new baby, and cheers to healthy co-parenting in all forms.