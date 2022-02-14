Van Jones Welcomes Baby Girl With A Friend: ‘We Decided To Join Forces And Become Conscious Co-Parents’

We live in an evolving world, which means everything from relationships to family structures are constantly changing. Van Jones, attorney, CNN commentator, Emmy award winner and founder of several non-profits is a good example of someone embracing what most deem to be unconventional family dynamics. He recently welcomed a child, his third, with a friend named Noemi Zamacona in what he calls a “conscious co-parenting” relationship.
“This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partner,” he told PEOPLE. “This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”
The 53-year-old three-time New York Times bestselling author says after the COVID lockdown, he came to the realization that he wanted another child.
“I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents,” he said. “It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider.”
Conscious co-parenting is about two individuals intentionally collaborating and working together as a team to raise a child. The details will look different for every family, but the end goal is the same–to create a child and a healthy and loving environment for them to be raised in.
Jones is no stranger to co-parenting as he has two sons, Mattai and Cabral, with his ex-wife Jana Carter. The couple got married in 2005 and split in 2018.
We’re sending these two friends good vibes and wishing them success on this unique journey.