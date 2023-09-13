Uzo Aduba Shares Stunning Photos From Her Nigerian Traditional Wedding As She Celebrates Third Anniversary

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with filmmaker Robert Sweeting. The two surprised fans when she shared that they had privately married in 2020. The news of them being husband and wife didn’t break until 2021.

“Our Anniversary. This is from our Traditional Nigerian Wedding Ceremony(Igba Nkwu),” the actress shared with her millions of followers. In the images, the two are seen in vibrant traditional Igbo attire. Aduba had on a bright red and gold embellished dress while Sweeting wore a complementary native ensemble.

“This day meant so much to us,” she wrote. “You have made my entire life better, more full. I am so thankful our souls found each other. I’ve loved sharing every step of this journey with you, @robertsweetinglife and cannot wait to experience new chapters, next chapters, new pathways with you. I love you so much. Thank you also for loving me. So much. Happy Anniversary. Your Wife, Uzo.”

Aduba previously shared a photo from the traditional event, showing herself flanked by all of her friends in matching attire (known as Aso Ebi).

The pair also showed off how good they look in traditional wear while attending one of Aduba’s cousin’s nuptials in July.

Three years since their own nuptials, the couple are expanding their family and adding a little one into the mix. The actress shared the news that she is having a baby back in June and showed off her bump at the 2023 Tony Awards.

“What a blessing,” she wrote in a caption under an Instagram video of her holding up a white baby onesie. “My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

In August, the star had a baby shower where she was surrounded by family and friends. They don’t yet know the sex of the baby but are excited to usher him/her into the world.

“It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us and to spend great time with our loved ones,” she said in thank you post via Instagram. “Robert and I get more and more excited with everyday [sic]. To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!”

We are loving all the joy married life is bringing our Nigerian sis and hope more is on the way.