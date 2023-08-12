Uzo Aduba Was Surrounded By Love And Happiness During Her Baby Shower

Getty

Orange Is The New Black actress Uzo Aduba looked gleeful at her baby shower alongside her husband, Robert Sweeting. On Thursday, Aduba, 42, smiled and laughed with her closest family and friends as they celebrated her future addition to the family. She shared the precious moments on Instagram with the following caption, “Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us and to spend a great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited with every day.”

Aduba continued, “To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!”

While we don’t know the sex of the baby, Aduba did decide to wear pink to her shower, and addressed her choice for the occasion with her fans, saying it’s “hinting at nothing.”

“I honestly just liked the color. 🤗😉 #babyshower,” she concluded.

She revealed in June that she was pregnant during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards. A rep for the couple also confirmed the joyous news to PEOPLE. “The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents,” an insider shared with the outlet at the time.

In addition to being happily pregnant with her child, she’s also blissfully married to her husband of three years. In September 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the actress and Sweeting had married quietly in 2020 in New York.

For Father’s Day, she gave a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram and captioned the post, “Father-to-be. I love how great you are going to be in this role, @robertsweetinglife Happy first Father’s Day. I love you so much and appreciate everything you have been to us on this journey. Thank you for being an incredible father. Already. #fathersday”

We’re excited to see her family continue to grow and eager for the baby to arrive.