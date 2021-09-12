Uzo Aduba Is Married! Meet Her Husband, Robert Sweeting

Instagram

Uzo Aduba is a married woman!

At least that’s what we took from the photo of her in a wedding dress and veil and the handsome gent in a tuxedo.

The Emmy-winning actress dropped the very surprising and exciting news on Sunday, sharing a selfie of herself and her husband, cinematographer Robert Sweeting, smiling. What she shared was that she was actually celebrating her 1-year-anniversary. She started off by sharing a quote from the movie When Harry Met Sally, which read “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️”

The In Treatment star has kept her romantic life pretty private since she broke out on Orange Is the New Black. The only time she’s even alluded to dating publicly was when she shared that she asked her high school prom date to be her Sag Awards date in 2016. So this is big news, and it’s news that her husband is also delighted to share.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it. At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I’ve ever know and I’m proud to be your husband. #happyanniversary”

According to PEOPLE, a source confirmed that the couple had a secret ceremony in 2020. In the same year, the actress lost her mother, which it seems Sweeting could have been alluding to (that and the pandemic) in his anniversary message in regards to realizing “the fragile nature of life.” We’re glad to know that she had support, not only from family, but also from the love of her life, in healing.

One year down, forever to go!