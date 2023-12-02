Meet Adaiba! Uzo Aduba Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Actress Uzo Aduba has officially given birth and she wants the world to know. The actress is now a mother to one and completely love struck.

The Orange Is the New Black star announced the birth of her baby girl this week on Instagram with a picture of the new mother-and-daughter duo accompanied by the warmest caption.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” Aduba, 42, wrote. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

The Emmy-winning actress announced she was pregnant in June and showed off her baby bump during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards. She also had an intimate baby shower with family and friends back in August.

“I’m a Mommy you guys,” the caption concluded. “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful”

Aduba welcomed her baby girl with husband and cinematographer Robert Sweeting, whom she secretly married in 2020. They shared the news with the public in 2021 around their one-year anniversary.

“We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up,” Aduba explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2021. “[We did it] quietly and with a small group, of course — our most loved and closest family and friends. It was awesome.”

Congratulations to the new parents and welcome to the world Adaiba!