Tyrese Gifts Girlfriend Zelie Timothy This Luxury Car For Her Birthday

Tyrese and his girlfriend Zelie Timothy have had some public hiccups during their relationship but it seems they’re back on cloud nine. To prove it, the singer bought his lady a new white Land Rover Defender for her 28th birthday recently.

He showed off the brand new wheels on Instagram and in true Tyrese fashion–the post came with a lengthy caption.

“Happy birthday I love you so much!!! As I’m screaming, happy birthday to you, happy birthday doesn’t quite mean to me what it may mean for most,” he wrote. “Me, and you both met at one of the most fragile and uncertain moments of our lives…..”

The actor continued, “Both of us, fresh out of relationships that we’re [sic] both five years both having live in partners that we shared our lives with…both having girls that were [sic] raising both out here trying to figure out who and what to connect to…”

Gibson, 44, and Thomas met on Instagram after the Baby Boy actor sent her a direct message. They went public with their relationship in March 2021.

“While some projected Band-Aid, love rebound this and that, and every other unmentionable, we have been laughing, because no one in the world was more unsure about US than US!” he shared.

When Gibson mentioned “rebound” and “Band-Aid love,” he is likely referring to healing from his relationship with ex-wife Samantha Gibson, who split from him in December 2020. The former couple were married for almost four years after tying the knot in February 2017. They also share one child together, their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya. The “Sweet Lady” singer also has a second child named Shayla, whom he shares with his first wife, Norma Mitchell. They were together between 2007 and 2009 and had a very public custody battle over her. Timothy brings a child to the relationship also. As mentioned by the crooner, she has a daughter whom she keeps out of the spotlight.

“Every 24 hours that we still smile laugh, sometimes fight and argue disagree then find ourselves laughing and loving all over again,” Gibson continued. “I know we are both so blessed to have found each other, and we just ask God to cover every 24 hours and whatever journey he has in mind for us.….”

He concluded, “Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful and patient souls God has ever connected me to….Although most would agree……There is a such thing as 2 very broken people showing up with all of their pieces and doing the best they can everyday [sic] to love each other into a BETTER YOU!”

Timothy commented on the post, gushing over the thoughtful words from her man. “Awww babe 😩 lol this is beyond beautiful! WOW!!!!” she responded.

The couple have had their fair share of relationship issues. In July 2022 he dedicated an Instagram post to their issues calling her a “masterful manipulator” and begging God to free him of her. That said, every relationship has its issues and the two seem to be in a better place now. He noted in this latest post that in March, they will mark three years together.