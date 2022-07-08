Tyrese Is Fed Up With The Dating Scene As He And Zelie Timothy Split: ‘I Want To Get Married And Settle Down’

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While actor and singer Tyrese is currently living it up in Dubai with his 15-year-old daughter Shayla, he’s also nursing a weary heart. The star shared on social media this week that he and girlfriend Zelie Timothy broke up, and he’s sick and tired of looking for love from the wrong people.

“Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a snake,” he wrote while breaking the news. He used, we’re assuming as a metaphor to his perceived situation, a video of a large snake wrapped around what looks to be a deer on the side of a road. “I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure, the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator.”

He continued, “I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy,” claiming, “she’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married.”

“I want to get married and settle down and really really nest and embrace the comforts of this family and married life,” he added. “I smoke hookah at home everyday[sic] so I don’t want to be in your clubs or around your women,” concluding that, “I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am.”

Tyrese and Timothy, an influencer and entrepreneur, had been dating for more than a year. He went public with her in March of 2021 when they were spotted together at the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. Their relationship came after he and Samantha Lee announced that they were divorcing after nearly four years of marriage and welcoming a daughter named Soraya, who at the time was two years old.

His desire to be married and have a family life again might have something to do with the fact that he didn’t want to be divorced in the first place. After the announcement that he and Lee were ending their marriage, he took to social media to say he was going to win her back, and even shared a song for her. But alas, it didn’t mend their relationship.

“Thank you for the years,” he wrote amid their split. “I hope you know that I did the very best I could… I truly did… #BetterDays.”

We hope that as he deals with this breakup (though one can never say never when it comes to reconciliation), he will take some time to heal on his own. As for his comments about Timothy, she has’t publicly responded.