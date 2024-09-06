Tyrese Says He Can't Be Cordial With Ex Samantha Lee: 'There's Nobody In The World Who's Hurt Me More Than That Woman'

Getty

Singer Tyrese has been in an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee. The singer appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service to promote his new album, “Beautiful Pain,” and was asked whether he could mend his relationship with his former wife.

“Do you feel like there is a path because you do have a child with your ex? Do you feel like there’s a path where you guys can at least feel like we can have conversations and be civil to each other,” the former Breakfast Club host asked.

“No, Never,” the singer, 45, responded.

He continued, “There’s nobody in the world who’s caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman. So no, I don’t trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee an unfeel. Doesn’t mean I’m festering and I’m bitter. It means thank you Jesus that someone in their true intentions was revealed to me and I’m gonna make the decision to not hang out with pain,” he said.

The latest on their relationship saga is that in August, Lee requested the Baby Boy actor’s tax returns and bank statements to assess his income. Lee is requesting the courts increase Tyrese’s current $20,000 monthly child support payments to $40,000.

“They’ve been looking at all my movies, concerts, and shows, and they’re over there like blood-sucking lawyers rubbing their hands,” Tyrese said in a social media rant in August. “And Samantha is doing the same thing—rubbing her hands and thinking, ‘Oh, s**t! For the last year and a half… he looks like he’s been doing really well. Let’s go ahead and get those bank statements.’”

Gibson also said that Lee earns $150,000 monthly as a social media influencer and life coach.

The former couple has one child, Soraya Lee Gibson, who was born in 2018. They married in 2017 and divorced in 2020.

The life coach shared regrets about divorcing Tyrese in 2023 on social media. Lee admitted she made the decision when she was angry and “extremely emotionally intoxicated.” She also alluded to attorneys and friends influencing her decision.

Tyrese is currently in a relationship with Zelie Timothy for over four years.