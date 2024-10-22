Trina Explains Why She Didn't Make Her Husband Sign A Prenup: 'He Can't Spend A Dime Without My Consent'

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Trina and her new husband, “Swurv,” do not have a prenuptial agreement in place, but the star says she’s not worried about it because she knows where every dime goes in their home.

“The Baddest Chick,” who can now be called Mrs. Kearse, tied the knot with partner Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr., aka Swurv, this past May. During a recent visit to Keyshia Ka’oir‘s podcast, All Things Keyshia Ka’oir, she was asked about whether or not they’d secured a prenup before marrying, and she said they didn’t, but they didn’t need one because she’s on top of everything.

“I didn’t. Because my husband brings all of his money to me,” she told Ka’oir, noting that she receives notifications regarding his spending habits. “He can’t spend a dime without my consent. He can’t spend a dime for nothing unless it goes through me.”

She added, “That phone go to ringing up…I see everything.”

Before they were the Kearses, we got to see the couple during Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami in the spring of 2024. She was head over heels in love then, and in a chat with Carlos King on his podcast, Reality With the King, during the summer, she gushed about how he’d become her safe space after suffering a lot of loss, including the passing of her mother, brother, and niece.

“To me, honestly, it’s just a breath of fresh air being secure, confident in knowing and believing and trusting in how I feel,” she said at the time. “I feel like now it’s more than just a relationship. You’re seeing it, but I control my privacy, how I want it to be, as opposed to we’re doing it because that’s what people need to see. I don’t care about that. If you see it, oh well. I’m not hiding. I’m happy. I’m confident. He’s extremely confident. And it’s more than just a relationship. We’ve built a friendship. Every day is like being with your best friend.”

The beauty is likely to divulge a bit more about their love story in her new memoir Da Baddest, which is on newsstands now.