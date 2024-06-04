A Winning Attitude: These Airlines Have A Staunch Commitment To Excellence In The Skies

One of the most important aspects of traveling is your mode of transportation—and one bad experience can set the tone for the entire trip. We’ve all been there: Flight delays, lost luggage, long security lines and terrible airline food has caused us all some level of stress. Thankfully, there are a few airlines dedicated to enhancing the travel experience and making it as seamless as possible. Here are our rankings of the world’s best.

Best Overall: Delta Airlines

There’s a good reason why people love Delta Airlines. Its stellar customer service and quality accommodations in both business and economy classes show that the airline takes the comfort of its patrons seriously. According to last year’s Wall Street Journal report ranking industry performance metrics, Delta had the lowest amount of passenger complaints—and was able to reduce its flight cancellation rate from nearly 2 percent to 1.2 percent.

Best Domestic Business Class: American Airlines

Want the full business-class experience on your next domestic flight? Look no further than American Airlines’ Flagship First. Enjoy your very own suite seat in addition to other perks, such as an exclusive check-in area with expedited security access, premium bedding, multicourse meals and exclusive airport lounge access.

Best International Business Class: Qatar Airways

A winner of multiple awards, Qatar Airways provides 5-star, hotel-like treatment within its business area, far exceeding the competition. Comfort and service don’t even scratch the surface when it comes to what the Qatar Airways’ Qsuite has to offer: a renowned “double bed in the sky,” quality multicourse dining menus, an exclusive selection of the world’s best wines and spirits, and your very own choice of Diptyque products in your amenity kit .

Best Company-Wide Commitment to Diversity: United Airlines

In the wake of the George Floyd tragedy, United’s CEO resolved that the organization would no longer be a part of the systemic challenges within the airline industry, but would rather work toward solutions. Since then, the airline has maintained “near-­perfect” pay equity for employees of all ­genders and races performing comparable work. It also features diverse suppliers at United Club locations and provides training to create a more inclusive culture.

Best Lavish Amenity Kit: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is committed to extending consistent perks in the midst of rising costs of travel. The airline gives each business class passenger an exclusive amenity kit provided by Ferragamo—yes, that Ferragamo, which is about as luxurious as you can get. You’ll want to be sure you keep your goods for later: high-end socks, a sleep mask designed to accommodate face contours, earplugs and, of course, high-end toiletries.

Best Budget Airline: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has a reputation for being a low-cost carrier, but don’t get it twisted: Low-cost does not mean low-­budget. Not only does the carrier deliver a quality experience, but it’s also committed to providing the highest level of customer service and reliability, so you can arrive safe and sound at your final destination.

Best in Sustainability: United Airlines

United puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to sustainability. And they’ve been leading the charge, in ways that have allowed for other airlines to follow suit in the fight against climate change. The airline has a goal of reducing 100 percent of its GHG emissions, without relying on traditional carbon offsets. In 2023, United launched the UA Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund, and became the first U.S. airline to give customers transparency on each flight’s carbon footprint.

Best Main Cabin Comfort: Delta Airlines

Let’s face it: Being able to relax is key when traveling, whether domestically or internationally. Delta’s main cabin, also known as economy, doesn’t ignore that fact, and as a result you’ll typically find newer fleets, in-flight entertainment and a better overall experience than you’ll get with other ­airlines. The company’s Airbus A220 and Airbus A321neo also offer a little something extra when it comes to seat widths—18.6 and 18 inches, respectively.

Best In-Flight Food: Turkish Airlines

If there’s one great thing about Turkish Airlines, it’s the consistency. With great service and top-tier food, you may not get Michelin- star dining, but for the friendly skies, it will feel pretty close. The airline prides itself on having a dedicated onboard chef to oversee the meals, menus that change according to the season, and dishes that are always prepared with the freshest ingredients.