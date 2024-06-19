WATCH | Understanding the Legacy of Williamsburg, Virginia

If culture, history and legacy is your thing, Williamsburg, Virginia needs to be added to your travel list this Summer. Best known as the premier destination showcasing the preservation and interpretation of American history, Williamsburg has been working for years to tell a more accurate and inclusive history of the founding of the country. Community leaders across Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown are committed to uncovering stories that showcase the importance of Black culture, but most importantly the truth about our history.

We recently took a trip to catch a history lesson up close and personal with Chelsea Miller, Co-Founder of Freedom March NYC one of the largest youth-led civil rights organizations in the country.

From our authentic culinary experience at the Benjamin Powell House at Colonial Williamsburg to a profound religious one at The Historic First Baptist Church founded back in 1776, Williamsburg continues to showcase just how much culture stands upon those sacred grounds, not to mention delicious cuisine options like Tipsy Beans Cafe & Cookie Chris. We continued our tour visiting Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown where we dug a little deeper on the historic battles that shaped the country.

When community leaders were asked what they wanted the takeaway to be for our viewers, the answer was simple.

“I want folks to realize that they need to come back and see the Williamsburg that’s here today. It has evolved from its first opening to now and it’s still evolving, it’s always changing. I want people to know that those people who are here who are helping to construct the narrative and interpretation, we want to tell a fuller, more texturized story.” Janice Canaday, Manager of African American Community Engagement shared. For information about the destination and to plan your own visit, head over to www.visitwilliamsburg.com.