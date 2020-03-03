7 Escapes Black Women Should Splurge On At Least Once
Despite what social media might show us, travel is definitely a luxury. Finding the coins to see some world and still keep the fridge full and the roof over our heads is a constant juggle. But somehow we make it happen (praises), with flight deals, Groupons, and friends willing to go half on the experience. Now while there’s nothing wrong with exploring on a budget, from time to time we need to splurge and treat ourselves to a taste of the good life.

We deserve a little global glam after spending day in and day out working hard for the money. That’s why we’ve found a few escapes we feel every Black woman should splurge on at least once in this lifetime, guilt-free. From unique safaris and private islands to hotels fit for royalty and treehouses perfect for unplugging, it’s time to celebrate you and indulge in luxury like the queen you are. Trust us sis, you’re worth it.

Kenya
You may think you've been on a safari in Africa before, but the Nay Palad Bird's Nest on the grounds of Segera Retreat provides you with a safari experience like no other. Located among the treetops of the Laikipia plains, the Bird Nest offers stunning 360-degree views of the local wildlife by day and magical views of the star at night. Rates start at around $1,150 a night but trust us, it's a one-of-a-kind adventure that you will never forget.
India
Oh, you didn't know India was full of luxe? Well, let us introduce you to the awe-inspiring Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, India. Located on the banks of Lake Pichola, the Udaivilas resort is where you go when you need to be treated like the queen you are. Spread over 30 acres of luxurious gardens, with an intricate layout of interconnecting domes and corridors and a gracious staff available to serve your every need, you can lose yourself in its magic. If you can tear yourself away from the resort grounds, you can spend your days exploring other majestic sites like the City Palace and Jagdish Temple. Rates start at around $1,025 per night, but hey, you can't put a price on the royal treatment.
British Virgin Islands
There's no doubt that with endless blue waters, picturesque islands, and delicious cuisine, the British Virgin Islands is an amazing getaway. Oil Nut Bay, located on the tip of Virgin Gorda’s eastern peninsula, offers a grown-up island experience complete with world-class dining and island hopping on a yacht. Suites start at $550 a night, but if you really want to live it up, upgrade to the penthouse cliff suite for $1,750...and it's worth every penny.
Virginia
One thing every Black woman needs is a moment to decompress, unwind and unplug, and Primland is a retreat that allows you to do just that. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, the resort is surrounded by nature and a very weak cell phone signal, so all you have to focus on is what makes you happy. Go to the spa, take a yoga class, go tree climbing, stargazing or let out some aggression with a good tomahawk throwing session. Whatever you decide to do, trust that it will be in style. Our favorite room (or tree) in the house is the Cooper's Hawk Treehouse, which starts at $700 a night.
Spain
While most people flock to Barcelona and Madrid, if you truly want to experience the good life in Spain you need to head to the playground of the rich and famous, Costa del Sol. The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace resort is located right in the heart of the region, nestled between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona, and is a short distance away from stunning Mediterranean beaches. Pull up a lounger and relax at the beach club, explore the charm of Estepona, do it for the 'gram in the iconic town of Ronda or sip the day away with a wine tour. Rates can vary at Anantara, but if you're lucky you can snag a room starting at around $200 a night.
Thailand
You make think you've done Thailand, but you haven't really done it until you've stayed at Soneva Kiri. Located an hour flight away from Bangkok on the island of Koh Kood, the barefoot luxury starts before you even arrive at the resort with a private flight and speedboat transfer to the island. Once you do arrive, the eco-friendly property is full of activities for you to enjoy like its iconic treepod dining experience, overwater movies at Cinema Paradiso, and rainforest treks. Don't feel like leaving your villa, just ask your Guy or Girl Friday to bring you a few scoops of homemade ice cream and chill out until sunset. Rates start around $1400 a night and is definitely worth it.
Dubai
It may seem like everyone and their momma is visiting the Middle Eastern playground of Dubai, but trust us when we say, everyone is not splurging on the experience. Dubai is one of those cities that you can only truly enjoy if you indulge in all the opulence it has to offer. Go all out and book the Manor 'Grand Palm Suite' at One&Only The Palm and indulge in exclusive beauty rituals at the UAE's only Guerlain Spa, grab a bite at 101 Dining, Lounge & Bar (get the Nemo cocktail, trust us!) and lounge by the pool before catching the boat over to the resort's sister property, One&Only Royal Mirage where you get full access to amenities day and night. You basically get two escapes for the price of one, not bad for a starting price of about $700 a night.
