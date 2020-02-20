From glamping under the stars to watching the circle of life, safari escapes are the perfect way to get out of your comfort zone and see the beauty of Africa in a whole new way. That’s why year after year Black travelers flock to various parts of the Motherland in search of an adventure that will create memories that last a lifetime.
Now you may have heard an old rumor that Black folks don’t do animals, but that couldn’t be more wrong. Whether they are discovering bones in the bush of the Okavanga Delta in Botswana, enjoying some luxe glamping in Kruger National Park in South Africa or making friends with kings in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, jetsetters are taking a walk on the wild side and getting up close and personal with the Big 5 (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo) on safari.
Trust us, this ain’t Beyoncé’s Lion King, these jet-setters are getting a taste of nature that many people can only dream of. If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to go on safari in Africa, these thirty-two explorers are taking you on a fun-filled journey that will have you planning your own adventure in no time.
01
@mochacamella
Photo Credit: @mochacamella
02
@AngelaScottEsq
Photo Credit: @AngelaScottEsq
03
@Mr_International_Jones
Photo Credit: @Mr_International_Jones
04
@wander_Lene
Photo Credit: @wander_Lene
05
@silvianjoki
Photo Credit: @silvianjoki
06
@ArtOfLove06
Photo Credit: @ArtOfLove06
07
Shaun Skeete
Photo Credit: Shaun Skeete
08
@joy.dixon
Photo Credit: @joy.dixon
09
@chanoine1978
Photo Credit: @chanoine1978
10
@talesfromasouthernbelle
Photo Credit: @talesfromasouthernbelle
11
@LifeOf_Steph
Photo Credit: @LifeOf_Steph
12
@sdebonaire and @tis_hales
Photo Credit: @sdebonaire and @tis_hales
13
@SeasonedTrvlr
Photo Credit: @SeasonedTrvlr
14
@sixxthwonder
Photo Credit: @sixxthwonder
15
@lisafleminglang
Photo Credit: @lisafleminglang
16
@packslight
Photo Credit: @packslight
17
@mskellirose
Photo Credit: @mskellirose
18
@blackmanANDabroad
Photo Credit: @blackmanANDabroad
19
@SimoneSandiego
Photo Credit: @SimoneSandiego
20
@justalasha
Photo Credit: @justalasha
21
@thewanderlustmomma
Photo Credit: @thewanderlustmomma
22
@_lilah_
Photo Credit: @_lilah_
23
@saintnick40
Photo Credit: @saintnick40
24
Shauna Jones
Photo Credit: Shauna Jones
25
@misterlevius
Photo Credit: @misterlevius
26
@dafinagood
Photo Credit: @dafinagood
27
@Lifeof_Steph
Photo Credit: @Lifeof_Steph
28
@loconicoco
Photo Credit: @loconicoco
29
@rondathewanderer
Photo Credit: @rondathewanderer
30
@travel_ge
Photo Credit: @travel_ge
31
@SENZ_M
Photo Credit: @SENZ_M
32
@vivalaarrington
