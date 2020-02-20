Photo Credit: @dafinagood

From glamping under the stars to watching the circle of life, safari escapes are the perfect way to get out of your comfort zone and see the beauty of Africa in a whole new way. That’s why year after year Black travelers flock to various parts of the Motherland in search of an adventure that will create memories that last a lifetime.

Now you may have heard an old rumor that Black folks don’t do animals, but that couldn’t be more wrong. Whether they are discovering bones in the bush of the Okavanga Delta in Botswana, enjoying some luxe glamping in Kruger National Park in South Africa or making friends with kings in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, jetsetters are taking a walk on the wild side and getting up close and personal with the Big 5 (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo) on safari.

Trust us, this ain’t Beyoncé’s Lion King, these jet-setters are getting a taste of nature that many people can only dream of. If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to go on safari in Africa, these thirty-two explorers are taking you on a fun-filled journey that will have you planning your own adventure in no time.