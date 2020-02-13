Photo Credit: @worldtravelingwatsons

Love is in the air—literally. But not just any kind of love, but Black Love. From the shores of Ghana to the streets of New York City, Black couples are exploring the world with their forever travel buddy and spreading a joy that has moved mountains and birthed nations.

That global romance is about more than just collecting a few passport stamps. It’s about reconnecting, bonding and unapologetically celebrating the strength of their union, not just this month, but all 365 days of the year.

If you’re looking for a reason to believe in the power of Black love— and a little travel inspiration —check out photos of a few jet-setting couples sealing their love with a kiss all around the world.