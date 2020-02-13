Love is in the air—literally. But not just any kind of love, but Black Love. From the shores of Ghana to the streets of New York City, Black couples are exploring the world with their forever travel buddy and spreading a joy that has moved mountains and birthed nations.
That global romance is about more than just collecting a few passport stamps. It’s about reconnecting, bonding and unapologetically celebrating the strength of their union, not just this month, but all 365 days of the year.
If you’re looking for a reason to believe in the power of Black love— and a little travel inspiration —check out photos of a few jet-setting couples sealing their love with a kiss all around the world.
01
@blossoms_etn
Sealed with a kiss in...Cairo, Egypt.
02
@sirenyti
Sealed with a kiss in...Dominican Republic.
03
@mamatica007
Sealed with a kiss in...Aruba.
04
@TeandToine
Sealed with a kiss in...Paris, France.
05
@sharron_esq
Sealed with a kiss in...Cartagena, Colombia.
06
@travelingguanacos
Sealed with a kiss in...Vatican City, Italy.
07
@thetreasuretrainer
Sealed with a kiss in...Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
08
@the_stiles
Sealed with a kiss in...The Bahamas.
09
@RonnieDunston
Sealed with a kiss in...Mauritius.
10
@SipofTravel
Sealed with a kiss in...Page, Arizona.
11
@taranotshaun
Sealed with a kiss in...Exuma, Bahamas.
12
@liveloveteach
Sealed with a kiss in Athens, Greece.
13
@solrebel
Sealed with a kiss in...Maui, Hawaii.
14
@dwalker80
Sealed with a kiss in...Cape Town, South Africa.
15
@romaltune and @lepetitmarche1
Sealed with a kiss in...Zanzibar, Tanzania.
16
@joebiam and @ms_toni_
Sealed with a kiss in...Dubai, UAE.
17
@retashistory
Sealed with a kiss in...Palawan, Philippines.
18
@christingomes_
Sealed with a kiss in...Paris, France.
19
@flyfamilyadventures
Sealed with a kiss...in Bali, Indonesia.
20
@worldtravelingwatsons
Sealed with a kiss in...Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
21
@cyberexec and @iammrsbird
Sealed with a kiss in...Dubai, UAE.
22
@thefreespirited_nurse
Sealed with a kiss in...Bora Bora, French Polynesia.
23
@shantayaspeaks
Sealed with a kiss in...Havana, Cuba
24
@chandajaye
Sealed with a kiss in...Barbados.
25
@franny_the_traveler
Sealed with a kiss in...Deshaies, Guadeloupe.
26
@87pages
Sealed with a kiss in...Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
27
@_mizz_jay_
Sealed with a kiss in...Key Largo, Florida.
28
@blu_wolv3rin3
Sealed with a kiss in...Teotihuacan, Mexico.
29
@isthatyourhairrr and @c_me1015
Sealed with a kiss...Chiang Rai, Thailand.
30
@disabled.diva.travels and @meltx2000
Sealed with a kiss in...Cairo, Egypt.
31
@globalmidwife & @uptowndiddy
Sealed with a kiss in...Iceland.
32
@thethoughtcard
Sealed with a kiss in...Beijing, China.
33
@datallenlife
Sealed with a kiss in...Beijing, China.
34
@theheatherjgreen
Sealed with a kiss in...Stonehenge, UK.
35
@toyadelazy and @alissonchaig
Sealed with a kiss in...Bogota, Colombia.
36
@empressimara
Sealed with a kiss in...Paris, France.
37
@traitravels
Sealed with a kiss in...Beirut, Lebanon.
38
@MommaLarJ
Sealed with a kiss in...St. Croix, USVI.
39
@tonistravels
Sealed with a kiss in...Nassau, Bahamas.
40
@mahogany.mary and @theandrekelly
Sealed with a kiss in...Bali, Indonesia.
41
@ebenlove8
Sealed with a kiss in...Cartagena, Colombia.
42
@Lnsyrae
Sealed with a kiss in...Cartagena, Colombia.
43
@OurLindsayTravels
Sealed with a kiss in...St. Kitts and Nevis.
44
Kinta Montilus
Sealed with a kiss in...Sydney, Australia.
45
@drkelly2006
Sealed with a kiss in...Barcelona, Spain.
46
@aishasooofly
Sealed with a kiss in...Washington, D.C.
47
@leadnglady and @jevon_davis
Sealed with a kiss in...Bali, Indonesia.
48
@Earth_one757
Sealed with a kiss in...Tokyo, Japan.
49
@haitianspartan
Sealed with a kiss in...Phuket, Thailand.
50
@lily_goalchaser
Sealed with a kiss in... Martha's Vineyard.
51
@verselee
Sealed with a kiss in...Mexico.
52
Nicole Bertrand Nixon
Sealed with a kiss in...Mahé, Seychelles.