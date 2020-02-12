Black Love Shined At ‘The Photograph’ World Premiere In New York City

The stars of the highly anticipated love story, The Photograph, walked the red carpet at the world premiere, held Tuesday night in New York City.
The film, written and directed by Stella Meghie, stars Issa Rae as Mae, an art curator who falls in love with a journalist, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who’s writing a story about her estranged mother, a photographer. The Photograph also stars Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams, who’s turn as Issa’s onscreen mother moved us to tears. Literally.
The film also received applause from us for its careful portrayal of Black men, who are caring and want to be in relationships. We stan positive representations of our fathers, brothers and sons on the big screen.
Here’s who we spotted at the world premiere:
TOPICS: Entertainment Issa Rae
01
Issa Rae
Issa Rae attends the world premiere of "The Photograph" World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
02
Lakeith Stanfield
Actor Lakeith Stanfield attends the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
03
Chante Adams
Actress Chante Adams attends the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
04
Y'lan Noel
Y'lan Noel attends the world premiere of "The Photograph" World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
05
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
06
Wakeema Hollis
Wakeema Hollis attends the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
07
Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel Howery attends the world premiere of "The Photograph" World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
08
Y'lan Noel and Chanté Adams
Y'lan Noel and Chanté Adams attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
09
ESSENCE's MoAnA Luu
MoAnA Luu attends the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
10
Alano Miller and DeWanda Wise
Alano Miller and DeWanda Wise attend the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
11
Director Stella Meghie and producer Will Packer
Director Stella Meghie and producer Will Packer attend the "The Photograph" world premiere at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
12
LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae
LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
13
Lil Rel Howery and Nia Franklin
Lil Rel Howery and Nia Franklin attends as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
14
Issa Rae and Y'lan Noel
Issa Rae and Y'lan Noel attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
15
The cast of The Photograph with director Stella Meghie
LaKeith Stanfield, Stella Meghie, Issa Rae, Chanté Adams, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. attend as Universal Pictures Presents The Premiere Of "The Photograph" at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
