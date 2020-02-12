Black Love Shined At ‘The Photograph’ World Premiere In New York City

The stars of the highly anticipated love story, The Photograph, walked the red carpet at the world premiere, held Tuesday night in New York City.

The film, written and directed by Stella Meghie, stars Issa Rae as Mae, an art curator who falls in love with a journalist, played by Lakeith Stanfield, who’s writing a story about her estranged mother, a photographer. The Photograph also stars Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Y’lan Noel and Chanté Adams, who’s turn as Issa’s onscreen mother moved us to tears. Literally.

The film also received applause from us for its careful portrayal of Black men, who are caring and want to be in relationships. We stan positive representations of our fathers, brothers and sons on the big screen.

Here’s who we spotted at the world premiere: