It’s a tale as old as time – long travel bucket lists and not enough PTO. It can be hard to get away from work and life responsibilities long enough to indulge in a 7-10 day vacation. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Long weekend getaways are perfect for seeing some world, without blowing through all your time off at work.
Contrary to popular belief, long weekends like President’s Day or Memorial Day don’t have to be regulated to domestic jaunts or trips to the Caribbean. Four day weekends are plenty of time to explore sun-filled destinations like Mexico and Portugal, without breaking the bank or having to cut into your precious time with a long flight. Simply bring your carry-on to the office on Thursday so you can head straight to the airport after work, and in a matter of hours, you can be in paradise.
Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up a few quick jet sets to tropical locales that will have you on a relaxing long weekend escape in five hours or less. Thank us later and bring us a souvenir!
01
Mexico City
With flight times of five hours or less from major cities like Dallas, New York, and Miami, Mexico City is the perfect long weekend escape for travelers looking for cultural and foodie adventures. Grab a flight (which are typically under $600) and spend your days exploring trendy neighborhoods like Roma and Condessa and fill your belly at hostpots like Contramar.
Getty Images
02
Bermuda
A short, and often affordable (Flights can often be found for under $400) flight from the East Coast, Bermuda is the perfect island jaunt to take over a long weekend. Relax on the gorgeous beaches or enjoy some shipwreck diving, chic shopping and yummy cuisine at well-known spots like Chef Marcus Samuelsson's restaurant Marcus'.
Getty Images
03
Cartagena
Never thought a quick trip to Colombia was possible? Think again! With prices often as low as $300 and flight times that clock in at five hours or less, exploring Cartagena over a long weekend is easier than ever. Not sure what to do when you arrive? Book a tour (or two!) with Experience Real Cartagena to discover Black culture around the city.
Getty Images
04
Costa Rica
If you're looking for an escape that combines the wonders of nature with the relaxation of the islands, then a long weekend in Costa Rica is what you need. Located five hours or less from California, Florida, and New York, Costa Rica is an eco-lover's dream. With flight prices coming in under $500, you can be exploring the lush forests in San Jose or relaxing in the chic spas and natural hot springs of La Fortuna in no time.