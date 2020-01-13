Getty Images

It’s a tale as old as time – long travel bucket lists and not enough PTO. It can be hard to get away from work and life responsibilities long enough to indulge in a 7-10 day vacation. But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Long weekend getaways are perfect for seeing some world, without blowing through all your time off at work.

Contrary to popular belief, long weekends like President’s Day or Memorial Day don’t have to be regulated to domestic jaunts or trips to the Caribbean. Four day weekends are plenty of time to explore sun-filled destinations like Mexico and Portugal, without breaking the bank or having to cut into your precious time with a long flight. Simply bring your carry-on to the office on Thursday so you can head straight to the airport after work, and in a matter of hours, you can be in paradise.

Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up a few quick jet sets to tropical locales that will have you on a relaxing long weekend escape in five hours or less. Thank us later and bring us a souvenir!

Share :