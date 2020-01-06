Photo Credit: @kofmotivation

If you weren’t in Ghana for the holidays, you were probably the only one. Melanin of all shades descended on the streets of Accra to close out not only the decade but the country’s ridiculously successful Year of Return initiative. And for everyone who wasn’t there, trust that the FOMO was very real.

From celebrities like Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who hosted ESSENCE’s Full Circle Festival, to everyday travelers, Black travelers were excited to return “home” to Ghana and live their best lives heading into the New Year. On social media, you couldn’t scroll more than a second without catching a glimpse of that red, gold and green as flags flew high at popular events like Afrochella, Afro Nation and Detty Rave, where artists like Davido and Rick Ross performed. Even Tina Knowles, rapper and actor Ludacris and actress Erika Alexander were spotted around town.

Basically, everyone and their mama was in Ghana.

Check out a few of our favorite photos from the epic moment and be inspired to start planning a Ghana adventure of your own.

01 Going Ghana 2019 @g2ghana sowing respect to the ancestors. Photo Credit: @kofmotivation 02 Going Ghana 2019 @brooklyndime and @iamrenaebluitt ready for their Ghana girl group debut. Photo Credit: @brooklyndime 03 Going Ghana 2019 Tina Knowles and Nicole Ari Parker soaked up the local culture. Photo Credit: @jsyofficial 04 Going Ghana 2019 Entrepreneur and Love & Hip Hop New York star @yandysmith feeling the rhythm of Ghana. Photo Credit: @yandysmith 05 Going Ghana 2019 ESSENCE Video Producer @thedanielleyoung enjoying Ghana with her girl squad Photo Credit: @thedanielleyoung 06 Going Ghana 2019 @sade2stushforig has that Black Star power. Photo Credit: @sade2stushforig 07 Going Ghana 2019 Actress @nicoleariparker and husband @boriskodjoe were the hosts for the ESSENCE Full Circle Festival. Photo Credit: @nicoleariparker @boriskodjoe 08 Going Ghana 2019 @batw_travels was feeling like a queen at Afrochella. @batw_travels 09 Going Ghana 2019 @ethreeezy and crew at Independence Arch. Photo Credit: @ethreeezy 10 Going Ghana 2019 We love Accra too @starlikedani. Photo Credit: @starlikedani 11 Going Ghana 2019 @lady_julene and her squad enjoying the festivities. Photo Credit: @lady_julene 12 Going Ghana 2019 Daughter of the soil Bozoma Saint John feeling unstoppable in the waters of Ghana. Photo Credit: @badassboz 13 Going Ghana 2019 @tenickab walking the steps of her ancestors. Photo Credit: @tenickab 14 Going Ghana 2019 @Senami_Travels got her mother-daughter swag on for Afrochella. Photo Credit: @Senami_Travels 15 Going Ghana 2019 Ghanaian swag. Photo Credit: @Dizzneystudioz 16 Going Ghana 2019 @jadetheory94_2 enjoyed some much needed pool time in Ghana. Photo Credit: @jadetheory94_2 17 Going Ghana 2019 @kendall_tiara and @sixxthwonder showing out in Ghana. Photo Credit: @Dizzneystudioz 18 Going Ghana 2019 Even in Ghana they love actress Erika Alexander. Photo Credit: @jsyofficial 19 Going Ghana 2019 Reality television boss @monascottyoung was all smiles in Mama Africa. Photo Credit: @monascottyoung 20 Going Ghana 2019 @windcollective showed up and showed out with their crew. Photo Credit: @windcollective 21 Going Ghana 2019 Actress AJ Johnson ready to enjoy the ESSENCE Full Circle Festival activities. Photo Credit: @jsyofficial 22 Going Ghana 2019 @phaon and his crew were royalty in Accra. Photo Credit: @phaon 23 Going Ghana 2019 Ludacris and wife Eudoxie ready to enjoy some of Ghana's nightlife. Photo Credit: @eudoxie 24 Going Ghana 2019 @readydressgo soaking up that African sun.

