If you weren’t in Ghana for the holidays, you were probably the only one. Melanin of all shades descended on the streets of Accra to close out not only the decade but the country’s ridiculously successful Year of Return initiative. And for everyone who wasn’t there, trust that the FOMO was very real.
From celebrities like Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who hosted ESSENCE’s Full Circle Festival, to everyday travelers, Black travelers were excited to return “home” to Ghana and live their best lives heading into the New Year. On social media, you couldn’t scroll more than a second without catching a glimpse of that red, gold and green as flags flew high at popular events like Afrochella, Afro Nation and Detty Rave, where artists like Davido and Rick Ross performed. Even Tina Knowles, rapper and actor Ludacris and actress Erika Alexander were spotted around town.
Basically, everyone and their mama was in Ghana.
Check out a few of our favorite photos from the epic moment and be inspired to start planning a Ghana adventure of your own.
01
Going Ghana 2019
@g2ghana sowing respect to the ancestors.
Photo Credit: @kofmotivation
02
Going Ghana 2019
@brooklyndime and @iamrenaebluitt ready for their Ghana girl group debut.
Photo Credit: @brooklyndime
03
Going Ghana 2019
Tina Knowles and Nicole Ari Parker soaked up the local culture.
Photo Credit: @jsyofficial
04
Going Ghana 2019
Entrepreneur and Love & Hip Hop New York star @yandysmith feeling the rhythm of Ghana.
Photo Credit: @yandysmith
05
Going Ghana 2019
ESSENCE Video Producer @thedanielleyoung enjoying Ghana with her girl squad
Photo Credit: @thedanielleyoung
06
Going Ghana 2019
@sade2stushforig has that Black Star power.
Photo Credit: @sade2stushforig
07
Going Ghana 2019
Actress @nicoleariparker and husband @boriskodjoe were the hosts for the ESSENCE Full Circle Festival.
Photo Credit: @nicoleariparker @boriskodjoe
08
Going Ghana 2019
@batw_travels was feeling like a queen at Afrochella.
@batw_travels
09
Going Ghana 2019
@ethreeezy and crew at Independence Arch.
Photo Credit: @ethreeezy
10
Going Ghana 2019
We love Accra too @starlikedani.
Photo Credit: @starlikedani
11
Going Ghana 2019
@lady_julene and her squad enjoying the festivities.
Photo Credit: @lady_julene
12
Going Ghana 2019
Daughter of the soil Bozoma Saint John feeling unstoppable in the waters of Ghana.
Photo Credit: @badassboz
13
Going Ghana 2019
@tenickab walking the steps of her ancestors.
Photo Credit: @tenickab
14
Going Ghana 2019
@Senami_Travels got her mother-daughter swag on for Afrochella.
Photo Credit: @Senami_Travels
15
Going Ghana 2019
Ghanaian swag.
Photo Credit: @Dizzneystudioz
16
Going Ghana 2019
@jadetheory94_2 enjoyed some much needed pool time in Ghana.
Photo Credit: @jadetheory94_2
17
Going Ghana 2019
@kendall_tiara and @sixxthwonder showing out in Ghana.
Photo Credit: @Dizzneystudioz
18
Going Ghana 2019
Even in Ghana they love actress Erika Alexander.
Photo Credit: @jsyofficial
19
Going Ghana 2019
Reality television boss @monascottyoung was all smiles in Mama Africa.
Photo Credit: @monascottyoung
20
Going Ghana 2019
@windcollective showed up and showed out with their crew.
Photo Credit: @windcollective
21
Going Ghana 2019
Actress AJ Johnson ready to enjoy the ESSENCE Full Circle Festival activities.
Photo Credit: @jsyofficial
22
Going Ghana 2019
@phaon and his crew were royalty in Accra.
Photo Credit: @phaon
23
Going Ghana 2019
Ludacris and wife Eudoxie ready to enjoy some of Ghana's nightlife.