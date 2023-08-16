Tracy Morgan Shows Off Major Weight Loss: ‘That’s Ozempic’

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

Tracy Morgan is showing off a lean figure, and in the process, spilling the beans on what’s behind it.

The comedian was a guest on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday (August 16). During his visit, which was to promote his latest project, his Max comedy special, Tracy Morgan: Taking It Too Far, he shared his thoughts on a variety of topics including on the disciplined practice of waking up early. He divulged that he wakes up every morning at 7 and goes to the gym at 10 a.m. At the mention of gym and fitness, co-host Hoda Kotb said it was clear that he had “been working on your body and your health,” to which he replied, “No, that’s Ozempic.”

The ladies laughed, thinking he was joking, but the star was serious. “That’s how this weight got lost. Ozempic,” he said. “I went and got one of those papers…I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

He added, “I take Ozempic every Thursday. Cuts my appetite in half. I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”

Ozempic is of course a buzzed about medication that many with Type 2 diabetes use to control their blood glucose. A version of Ozempic, Wegovy, helps people manage their weight and can be used, whether you have diabetes or not, if you receive a prescription from your doctor. Stars have raved about the forms of this medication, including the likes of NBA great Charles Barkley and The Talk co-host and comedian Sheryl Underwood.

Morgan has gone to different measures in the past to lose weight, and this isn’t the first time he hopped on a trend to do so. Back in 2010, he talked about using NutriSystem and losing 10 pounds in two weeks. But for the record, he does have diabetes, so his Ozempic does double duty as he prioritizes his health this time around.

“I’m not obese or anything, but I wanted to come down off the weight and lower my blood pressure,” he said at the time about the high-protein, low-glycemic diet. “And I’m diabetic — it’s great for that.”

If the medication works for Morgan and he’s happy with it, and using it safely as he says, then we’re happy for him. Looking good!

Article continues after video.