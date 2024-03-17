This Floridian Celebrated Her 106th Birthday By Going To Disney World For The First Time

Bennett Stoops

Not everyone lives to see 106 years old, but Magnolia Jackson has. The Florida resident just clocked 106 and decided to celebrate her milestone birthday at the most magical place on earth. This was Jackson’s first time at Disney World, which makes the moment even more magical.

She first discovered a love for all things Disney when Mickey Mouse performed at the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last fall, dressed like an adorable drum major. That eventually led to a desire to visit the storied resort in the same city. What better time to do so than on her birthday?

Magnolia Jackson, who wanted to celebrate her 106th birthday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., after seeing Mickey Mouse perform recently in his drum major uniform at a college football game, is warmly greeted Wednesday by Mickey Mouse and the Walt Disney World Ambassadors as she arrived at Magic Kingdom for the first time. Born March 14, 1918 and the oldest living graduate of Bethune-Cookman University in nearby Daytona Beach, Florida, Jackson was showered in birthday wishes and admiration by Disney cast members and executives before she went off to enjoy the parks, visiting with Princess Tiana and experiencing the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. (Bennett Stoops, Photographer)

Disney World did not disappoint as they welcomed Jackson for her first visit and birthday festivities in the warmest way possible. She went to Magic Kingdom during her time there and brought loved ones along with her.

Jackson was greeted at the theme park with cheers from Disney cast members and corporate executives alike, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, happy birthday signs, celebratory music, colorful balloons and, of course, a huge birthday cake.

After the warm welcome, the centenarian got busy touring the park and spent some quality time with Princess Tiana of The Princess and the Frog fame. She then went to another theme park, EPCOT, where she attended the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. This was an extra special activity for Jackson since she has a deep love for gardening. In addition to seeing gardens, Jackson was also able to see a Disney-themed topiary and enjoy delicious culinary offerings. The festival is open through May 27.

A fun fact to leave you with about Jackson is that she’s the oldest living graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and lives in Daytona Beach.

Jackson is one of many Centenarians in America. As of February 2024, the country’s oldest living person is 10 years her senior.