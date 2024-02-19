Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Attraction Inspired By ‘The Princess And The Frog’ Is Opening This Summer At Disney World

Disney

In the past, we reported that The Princess and the Frog fans could anticipate a new ride opening at Disney centering Tiana and bringing the character to a new generation of fans. Well, it is official. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is opening this summer at Magic Kingdom Park in the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The attraction will hit Disneyland Park in California later this year. Based on The Princess and the Frog film and inspired by New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi’s artwork, the attraction will take fans deeper into Tiana’s story beyond the movie. People can expect the attraction to immerse them in a world of music, magic, and new characters.

For people who appreciate the rich culture of New Orleans, which the attraction and movie are heavily inspired by, they have lots to look forward to. Critters will offer musical renditions and play instruments, which are made of natural materials found in the bayou. For those wondering whether they will hear some of the original songs from the film, the answer is a resounding yes. Visitors will also hear voices such as Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, beloved actress Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. Familiar faces will also be present as the attraction has Audio-Animatronics figures of Princess Tiana, Louis and Mama Odie, Eudora, Charlotte, Prince Ralphie, Prince Naveen, and more.

Disney

In addition to that, there will also be new characters, or friends, that guests will meet at the attraction including an otter, rabbit, raccoon, beaver, turtle and more.

Artwork from Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite will also be something guests can enjoy as well as an original metalwork weathervane from third-generation master blacksmith Darryl Reeves and his apprentice, Karina Roca.

The Princess and the Frog movie released in December 2009 and was a wild success. It helped many people of color feel seen, considering the main character is Black and the film amplifies Black culture.

If you have plans to head over to Disney this summer, show the attraction some love by adding it to your must-visit hot spots.