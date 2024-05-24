 See 5 Our Favorite Stars Who Make Us Want To Do Some Squats

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others inspire us to step up our squat game. Summer is almost here, so seeing more people in the gym should be no surprise than usual. Aside from prioritizing health and wellness by exercising, some of our favorite celebrities inspire us to get on the StairMaster for results. Sculpting and cultivating our booties can be taxing; it’s a commitment from squats to 30 minutes to an hour on the treadmill and StairMaster.

Here are some simple exercises you can do at home to keep your booty right and tight.

Squats: Here’s how you should do it.

Stand on one foot, with either knee bent or off the ground. Bend each knee, extending the leg down until the knee is a few inches off the ground. Be sure to keep your arms out in front of you for balance. You can also use a block or ball for support.

StairMaster: Here’s how you should use it.

Make sure you’re posture is upright. It would help if you weren’t hunched over when climbing the StairMaster. Try not to grip the handrails; instead, focus on holding yourself using your core muscles. Don’t rely on your heels; use your entire foot to climb the stairs.

Hip Thrusts:

Place your upper back against a bench or ball, your knees bent, and your feet wider than hip distance apart. Continue to squeeze your glutes while engaging your core to lift your hips until they are aligned with your shoulders and knees. Keep your ribs down, without arching your back, with your chin tucked.

Check out some of our favorite celebrities below for some added inspiration:

Megan Thee Stallion:

Tracee Ellis Ross:

Cardi B:

Lori Harvey:

Teyana Taylor: