Here’s How To Get Teyana Taylor’s Solid Abs

Getty

Teyana Taylor, a mother, singer, dancer, actress, and newly minted Creative Director for artists like Latto, Summer Walker, and more, still finds time to keep her body snatched. She’s known for her banging body throughout the entertainment business and beyond, but many wonder how she achieved her physique. In a 2018 interview with US Weekly, she said her sculpted midsection comes from genetics, “People used to call me a ninja turtle because even when I was six years old, I had a little Buddha belly, but there was still a six-pack on top of it.”

The more surprising cause of her flat belly is her firstborn daughter, Junie, who, according to Taylor, is her trainer and motivator. “My daughter really is my trainer, and she does not play around. She’s a real active little girl, so running all around, I swear, keeps me in shape.”

In 2016, the singer created a fitness website, Fade 2 Fitness, for everyone to understand the benefits of health and learn of her ways to get washboard abs and toned arms and legs. At the time, Taylor encouraged fans to pre-order membership to her site, where she shared dance workouts and “behind-the-scenes footage of workout choreography. In addition to going to the gym consistently, Taylor promotes dancing to get her abs.

Here are some core strengthening exercises to get her abs:

Old-school crunches: Crucnhes are abdominal exercises that work the rectus abdominis muscle. It’s the most consistent way to build “six-pack” abs because the exercise tightens the belly.

Planks: The plank exercise is an isometric core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time.

Russian twists: This abdominal exercise works the core, shoulders, and hips. It can be performed in repetitive sets and tones the core muscles with a twisting motion focused around the abdomen.

Leg lifts: Leg lifts slowly engage the core. Lower one leg as far down as possible without lifting your back. Return to start. Repeat with the other leg.