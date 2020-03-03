The Upgrade: 3 Apps To Help You Become A More Conscious Consumer

Every day we go through life trudging along with our routines, buying groceries, grabbing the latest Fenty or trying the newest product on the market along the way. But think about, what do we actually know about any of the items and foods consume on a daily basis?
We owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to make informed choices about the products we use and the foods we consume, after all, knowledge is power. However, on the path to become a more conscious shopper, it can be tricky to understand the real difference between ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ products, and what about items that claim to be ‘cruelty-free’? Thankfully there are apps out there to help us better educate ourselves by decoding the terminology so we can understand the ingredients we’re putting in our bodies and become savvier, conscious shoppers.
01
GoodGuide
The GoodGuide app and website help consumers decode product labels by allowing you to quickly compare products on the market, discover which products contain ingredients with identified health hazards and use science expertise to interpret complex information. Basically, the GoodGuide app helps you not only shop better but understand why your choices make a difference.
Photo Credit: iTunes
02
Think Dirty – Shop Clean
The Think Dirty app is an O.G. in the game when it comes to helping beauty girls around the world shop better. The free, simple to use app offers detailed information about what's in your personal care products, simply scan a product bar code and Think Dirty will generate its "Dirty Meter" report on the ingredients and offer suggestions for cleaner alternatives.
Photo Credit: iTunes
03
EWG's Healthy Living
The Environmental Working Group (EWG) knows that knowing which products to choose from the thousands on shelves can be a daunting task, that's why they created the Healthy Living app to "empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment." With ratings for more than 120,000 food and personal care products, the app brings conscious shopping to your fingertips and even uses the "EWG VERIFIED" mark so you know they've cleared the item of chemical concerns.