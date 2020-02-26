Getty Images

It’s time to celebrate! A special woman in your life has entered the world of motherhood, and i’s time to shower her with love, attention…and gifts she can really use. But picking out gifts for new moms can be a bit tricky since in addition to wanting to help her rejuvenate and heal from birth, you probably also want to get her something practical that will help ease some of her new mommy fears too.

One thing many new moms fear is how their child sleeps in their crib or the idea of having to leave them alone in a room while they take a few moments to themselves to shower. The need to constantly watch over their new bundle of joy can keep moms from getting much-needed sleep or practicing basic self-care. Thankfully we’ve found a handy gadget for your favorite new mom that helps ease that worry and that she’ll actually want to use.

Photo Credit: Owlet

The Owlet Monitor Duo ($399) allows moms (and dads) to hear and see how their baby is doing from anywhere in the house. It uses a Smart Sock around baby’s adorable little foot so the Owlet app can track and report back on the their heart rate, oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. The included base station will glow green and alert parents if the baby’s heart rate or oxygen levels leave preset safe zones.

Photo Credit: Owlet

Tech lovers will appreciate that the HD camera sends live stream video, including audio, through the app (which means dad can check in from work too) and keeps track of the room’s temperature so they can be sure their little one is resting comfortably. Just in case you and mom are worried about how all this tech will affect the baby, you should both know that the Owlet sock is lightweight, BPA free and lead-free. (Bonus points!)

The ability to nap, eat or simply bathe without having to worry or drag a rocker into the bathroom with her is going to free up so much stress in the life of any mom trying to navigate her new norm. Did we just help you nail that next baby shower gift? Yes! (And you’re welcome.)