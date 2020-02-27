5 Ways To Bring Wellness Into Your Living Space

Getty Images

Whether you realize it or not, your home can have a major impact on your health and well-being. Just like getting fit is about more than simply cutting out sweets, living a wellness based lifestyle in your home is about more than buying a few plants.

From the cleanliness of the air to the materials used in your furniture, everything in your home counts towards creating a space full of peace and serenity. Knowing that your home is a safe place for you to decompress and truly leave the toxicity of the outside world on the other side of your door.

If you’ve been looking for ways to make your space feel a bit more wellness friendly, check out our suggestions for creating an inviting home that is sure to have positive effects on your overall lifestyle.

Clear the Air

Getty Images

Unless you’re someone who deals with allergies, the last thing you think about when it comes to wellness in your home is the air. But think about it, every time you open a door or a window you are potentially letting harmful germs, and even energy, into your sacred space. These things can make it hard for you to breathe, literally, and can leave you feeling restricted and stressed. Clear the air in your home by buying an air purifier to help get rid of airborne germs, pet hair and more. And for that energy, a little clearing sage works wonders.

Declutter and Organize

Packing and unpacking before moving in

This might seem like a no brainer, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t realize how much that messy closet or junk drawer affects their wellness. When your home is uncluttered, so is your mind, which then allows you to feel and perform at your best. Start by getting rid of items you no longer use or feel joy in, and check out companies like NEAT for tips on how to organize every part of your home.

Material Matters

Getty Images

Believe it or not, the type of finishes your furniture and home has ca affect the feeling you get in your space. Marble and wood often feel good to the touch, but metals and glass can make the space feel too harsh and rigid. Also, being mindful to use sustainably made pieces throughout your home can make you feel good and promote more wellness focused living.

Create A Relaxing Space

Getty Images

Between work, friends and family, we all lead very busy lives. However, it is important that we find was to balance our hectic schedules with a little down time. Be intentional about creating a wellness space in your home that has the sole purpose of allowing you to be comfortable and relaxed. Whether the space is used for meditation or reading, the important thing is that it brings you back to center and brings a sense of calmness.

Block Out the Noise

If you live in a major city, chances are outside noises fill your home on a regular basis. From noisy neighbors to car horns, it can be hard to relax with so much distraction happening around you. A simple solution to that can be buying a mini indoor water fountain that can mask the low-level sounds and replace them with the more soothing sound of running water.