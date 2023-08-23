Tamar Braxton Wishes Her Fiancé A Happy Birthday — With A Billboard

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton is in love again and she’s making sure the world knows. The 46-year-old singer gave a lengthy birthday shout-out to her partner, Jeremy “J.R.” Robinson on Instagram and in the middle of New York City.

“Happy birthday to the most AMAZING, handsome, spectacular man that I know!! @rarebreednola ❤️👑,” the singer wrote in her caption.

“It’s my honor to honor you on this day. .. and all week long 💋Although we are in paradise… I decided that you should be celebrated all over country. ( this is nyc) ..So i teamed up with @dorianjihad and he made it happen!! You are an amazing lawyer, Father and partner and I’m so blessed to share my life with you,” she wrote.

Tamar and Robinson met on Peacock dating show Queen’s Court, which launched in March 2023. She was also joined by other celebrities including Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea. At the end of the show, the couple decided to stay together and are still going strong. They even have a YouTube channel where they delve into love and relationship topics, as well business and finances, called All Things Black and White.

“Our show #allthingsblackandwhite allows me to learn so much about you and also become a better partner and friend. I pray that all who sees it gets to experience not just the ‘outside’🤣 version of you but the human, special amazing man that you are in every way,” she said. “Thank you for allowing me to experience every single part of you. How I see you with your children including mine let’s me know that God has specifically set you aside for Logan and I🏆✨..I am a better Tamar because you are in my life. Happy Birthday JR 2 down and a lifetime to go.”

Her hubby-to-be was feeling the love and returned it in the comment section under her post.

“😭😭 I love you to the moon and back! Thank you for showing me pure unconditional love. I look forward to a lifetime of birthdays together 💙,” the attorney wrote.

The two are building a blended family as Robinson has five kids with four different women and Braxton has one son, Logan, with ex-husband and record executive Vincent Herbert. Those who are die-hard fans of Braxton Family Values may have watched the evolution and ultimate end of their relationship over the years. They announced their divorce in 2017 after nine years of marriage. Before meeting JR, Tamar also had a public relationship with businessman David Adefeso. Their relationship began in 2018 and ended in 2020.