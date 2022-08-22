Tamar Braxton Has A New Man And He’s ‘Happily In Love’ With Her

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Tamar Braxton was trending this weekend, and it wasn’t because of new music, but rather, because of a new suitor.

The beauty went public with a new beau named JR. The two stepped out at the Sovereign Sweets dessert and cocktail bar in Atlanta over the weekend to celebrate his 46th birthday. They received a pretty royal entrance as they were swarmed by staff holding bottle sparklers and got an introduction, and later, a shout-out, from the DJ.

They sat close with friends in a VIP area with hookah machines and bottles. Soon after, a large cake was brought over for JR, who showed his gratitude for the display.

Around the time the clip of the couple made its way around social media, Braxton shared a post with her wearing a necklace that read “J❤️R.”

JR is said to be Jeremy Robinson, a Nola-bred but Atlanta-based personal injury and criminal defense attorney who is co-founder of The JR Law Group. He’s also the owner of Rags 2 Riches Logistics. Per the Instagram page, the business has turned “small capital into a million dollar transportation business.”

Based on his social media pages, Robinson seems quite successful, and per his own IG birthday message, he’s got a lot to be thankful for, including in the love department.

“Wow, 46 years of life…So much to be thankful for and so many amazing people to be thankful to,” he wrote on Sunday (August 22). “I never would have imagined being here, right now in this moment. Happily in love and blessed beyond measure. Surrounded by loving and caring people who uplift me and pour into me with God’s favor.”

What followed was all sorts of commentary online, including a lot of rumors (including of an engagement to Braxton), as well as some negativity. The latter mostly came from women claiming to have been with him in the past (and the very recent past). But Braxton hasn’t responded to any of that, especially since in the spring, she was just saying she was single, so the two may be a very brand new item. As for Robinson, he shared a meme on Sunday night that seemed to reflect where he stood on all the whispers and attention.

“Im not embarrassed about anything I went through,” the meme read in his Instagram Stories. “What may be ‘tea’ for you, is a testimony for me. & I rest in that …”

We don’t know if the youngest Braxton is engaged, how long she’s been seeing Robinson, or what she thinks about all the hoopla around her love life, but it’s clear from her smile in that video that she’s happy (and by her wearing his name on a chain). And that’s what matters.

She was most recently in a relationship with businessman David Adefeso, whom she started dating in 2018 through 2020. She was previously married to record executive, producer and songwriter Vincent Herbert from 2008 to 2019, with whom she shares son Logan. Robinson also has a daughter from a previous relationship.