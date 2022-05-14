Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She’s Back With David Adefeso

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.

She addressed these rumors during an Instagram Live with her sister Trina Braxton.

While the singer was responding to comments and questions from fans, she came across a commentor named David, whom she greeted. Trina then jumped in and said, “No more Davids for you,” to which Tamar responded, “We don’t know what the Lord has for me. I welcome whatever the Lord has.”

As sisters do, Trina was insistent replying, “He don’t have any more Davids for you.”

In response, Tamar said, “You don’t know that.”

Late in the Live, she said of the David we all know, “David is amazing but we don’t go together.”

Although Trina seemed hellbent on Tamar not having any Davids in her future, it’s interesting that Tamar isn’t completely opposed to the idea.

What sparked the rumors of them rekindling their romance was a Mother’s Day post from Adefeso, which was a collage of all the women whom he chose to celebrate — including Tamar.

In his caption he wrote, “Thank you for teaching me how to love. And through all life’s challenges, growing together to become best friends.”

This aligns with what Adefeso said on an Instagram Live back in 2020 while confirming their relationship ended. Specifically, he said he “can’t forget that love.”

“I love Tamar with my entire heart. I loved her from day one,” he said. “I loved her with everything I had and I stood by her through thick and thin. I will continue to stand by Tamar no matter what.”

Braxton and Adefeso’s relationship fell apart after two years of dating when both accused one another of abuse. Since the breakup, Tamar has been focused on her mental health, going to therapy, and she recently celebrated her 45th birthday. She is also spending time with her family following the passing of older sister Traci in March.

Regardless of what rumors are circulating, the Braxton Family Values star reinforced that she is indeed “single,” calling son Logan her boyfriend on the Live and no one else. That said, we’re rooting for Tamar and looking forward to seeing whatever it is the Lord has for her.