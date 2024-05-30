Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Her Partner, Jeremy 'JR' Robinson, For Her Carlos King Interview

Getty

Tamar Braxton is on the internet apologizing again, and yes, it’s to her man, Jeremy Robinson. The two have had quite a tumultuous and controversial relationship, and the saga continues.

The singer, 47, took to her Instagram stories to share a message seemingly directed at Robinson.

“Hurting the person that you love is far worse than being hurt BY the one you love,” her message started. “I’m new to true love and loving myself. I’m so sorry that it’s you that has to feel the trial and error.”

The Braxton Family Values television personality’s message continued, “I wish for the opportunity to apologize and be forgiven in it ALL. In relationships, we take being forgiven for granted. It’s a blessing to be able to say I’m sorry and see another day in the war of love in this together. No matter how much I feel like I was right…you felt wronged. And I gotta respect that,” she also added. “I’m not embarrassed for being open about how I feel… I’m embarrassed of how I made you feel, I’m sorry.”

Regarding what Braxton is apologizing for, it’s likely a recent interview with Carlos King where she casually responded to the interviewer being shady to her man. During the interview, King said,

“We gotta talk about Colonel Sanders, honey,” making fun of Robinson’s appearance.

Tamar interjected, “He do not look like that,” with a smirk on her face.

Braxton also responded to the audience’s reaction when Robinson was mentioned, saying, “Y’all do not like that man.” She then shut down the conversation about her relationship by saying she and Robinson had decided to keep their relationship private moving forward, whether they were together or not.

Shortly after the interview spread on social media, Robinson had some things to say about it.

“I CAN ONLY BE THROWN UNDER THE BUS AND NOT DEFENDED FOR SO MUCH LONGER. I’LL BE COLONEL SANDERS AND GIVE YOU SOME CHICKEN TO EAT WITH MY STORY. KEEP POKING THE BEAR!” the attorney wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “A MAN CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH. I ALWAYS WANT TO PROTECT – EVEN WHEN WE AREN’T TOGETHER, BUT STOP ALLOWING INDIRECTS TO THROW ME UNDER THE BUS. YOUR SHADE CREATES MORE UNCERTAINTY AND YOUR PEOPLE THRIVE ON STATING WHAT YOU NEVER SAY.”

Robinson also revealed that Tamar had her ‘hoe phase’ during his ‘in love phase’.

“Flowers and billboards don’t mean s- when you have had your heart broken,” he added.

Tamar and Robinson have been doing this love thing since last year. They met on the Peacock dating show Queen’s Court, which launched in March 2023, and decided to get engaged at the show’s end. They’ve since had public blowouts and breakups, one of which included Robinson having sexual relations with Tamar’s known enemy, Tommie Lee. Despite those alleged events, Tamar and Robinson reconciled and decided to give their relationship another shot.