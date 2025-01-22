Tamar Braxton And Her Mom, “Ms. E” Set To Launch Cooking Show In March

Cleo TV

Tamar Braxton wears many hats, but this time around she has on the chef one. The singer and TV personality is going to be back on TV screens with her mother, popularly known as Ms E, via a new television series. The show, which is called Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E., will give viewers a front-row seat to the mother-daughter duo cooking some of their favorite dishes. What adds an extra sprinkle of warmth to the show is that the Braxton’s will both be making their own versions of their family recipes.

In a trailer preview of the show, the mother and daughter can be seen conversing, laughing and making delectable dishes like sautéed cabbage, cheeseburgers, and more.

According to a press release regarding the upcoming show, Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E., features “soulful recipes,” and “heartfelt conversations” with the hosts “creating an experience that feels like an intimate, family gathering! They’re opening the doors to their Braxton family kitchen to celebrate life, laughs, and inspire fans with stories and flavors that honor their culture, family, and resilience.”

Viewers can also expect a guest appearance from Tamar’s older sister Trina Braxton.

The upcoming cooking series is produced by Powerhouse Productions. Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead serve as Executive Producers of the show, while Kenneth Colbert is the Senior Producer. Tamar Braxton also serves as an Executive Producer for Tamar Braxton Productions, and Evelyn Braxton. Austyn Biggers is the Senior Vice President of Programming and Production and Susan Henry is the VP, Original Programming and Production for CLEO TV.

The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV. Tune in to show some support!