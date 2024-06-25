Swizz Beatz’s Daughter, Nicole, Celebrated Her 16th Birthday Lavishly With A Private Jet

Swizz Beatz

Happy birthday to Swizz Beatz’s (née Kasseem Daoud Dean) daughter, Nicole! The teenager just hit a milestone, turning 16 years old! She officially turned 16 on May 22nd. To celebrate her birthday, her father decided to treat the teen and a slew of her girlfriends to a private jet and beach vacation to celebrate. While we don’t know the exact location of the tropical vacation, we do know that there was plenty of sand, water, cliffs, and laughs. The producer also decided to celebrate his daughter publicly via Instagram with a sweet post, “Sweet 16 energy the bday zone continues love you princess 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 My Twin🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Nicole also shared an Instagram carousel filled with lifestyle-based photos from her birthday trip, with the caption, “16🤍🎀🎂”

Dean’s daughter, Nicole, was born in May of 2008 to UK-based singer Jahna Sabastian, whom he met in 2007. Her mother, Sebastian, also gave her a lovely shoutout on her birthday on Instagram, with the caption being, “Happy Birthday my Lovely Mish Nicole @nicole.ad 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉✨✨✨✨✨✨❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞. 16 TODAY WOW”

Swizz Beatz is notoriously known for being a present father and for seamlessly blending his family. He and Alicia Keys share two children, Egypt Daoud, and Genesis Ali, along with Beatz’s three children from previous relationships, Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr., and Nicole.

We’re looking forward to watching Nicole grow up and flourish with the love and support of her family.