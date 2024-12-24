10 Sweet Family Moments From 2024

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Although 2024 felt like a whirlwind of a year, our favorite celebrities found peace and solace by grounding themselves within their families.

Celebrity families celebrated their accomplishments individually or collectively. They were sure to create long-lasting memories with one another, from attending award shows together, like our 17th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards or movie premieres, to honoring college acceptances and birthdays and making sweet holiday moments that they will cherish for a lifetime.

Scroll below to see the sweetest family moments of 2024.

Tia Mowry, Cairo, and Cree around the Christmas tree:

Swizz Beatz, Mashonda, and their son Kasseem celebrating his acceptance to NYU:

Halle Bailey, DDG, and baby Halo during his first birthday party:

Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premiere:

Tia and Tamera Mowry shutting down ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards’ red carpet:

Gabrielle, Dwyane, and Kaavia Wade courtside:

Lala and Kiyan Anthony at his Syracuse University acceptance party:

Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce at her 75th birthday:

Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Daly in Kenya:

Ciara and Russell Wilson with their four children: