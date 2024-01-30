5 Exercises New Moms Can Do To Strength Train Just Like Serena Williams

Getty

Although Serena Williams is a new mom to her second child, born in August 2023, she’s returned to the gym and easing into her workout routine. Recently, she shared her workout process with her 17 million Instagram followers. Her latest video features her demonstrating barbell squats at a lighter weight than usual.“Alright, I’m getting back into the swing of things,” the Grand Slam champion said in her Jan. 26 Instagram Reel, soundtracked by “My Name Is” from hip-hop artist Don. “This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be.”

We felt inspired by Williams’ transparency and candor when it comes to her workout journey, especially as a new mom, so we put together several strength training exercises new mothers can do to uplevel their fitness, health, and snapback.

A Simple Squat With Weights:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Incorporate two-pound dumbbell weights.

Lower your hips into a squat, bend your knees, and keep your back flat.

Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Push into the floor through your heels to return to start.

Keep your heels flat and knees aligned with your second toe so they don’t touch.

Repeat.

Bent-Over Row:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms at your sides.

With your core engaged, hinge forward at the hips, pushing your butt back.

Bend your knees and make sure you don’t round your shoulders.

Gaze at the ground a few inches in front of your feet to keep your neck in a comfortable position.

Pull the weights toward your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body and squeezing your shoulder blades at the top of the movement.

Slowly lower the weights by extending your arms toward the floor.

Dumbbell Chopper:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, with your core engaged, hands clasped together, or holding a small towel.

Raise your arms diagonally in front of your body to the upper right of your reach. Allow your torso and toes to rotate to the right as you twist.

Extend the weight down to the left, bringing it across the front of your body and aiming for your left ankle, allowing your torso and toes to naturally rotate in that direction.

Focus on keeping your lower body stable and rotating from your core.

Do all your reps on one side, and then switch sides and repeat.

Glute Bridge:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and rest the weights right under your hip bones. This is the starting position.

Squeeze your glutes and abs, and push through your heels to lift your hips a few inches off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Hold for a second, and then slowly lower your hips to return to the starting position.

Reverse Lunge: