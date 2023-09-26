Home

42 Of Serena Williams’ Most Iconic Beauty Looks

For Serena Williams' 42nd birthday, Essence takes a look back at some of the tennis star’s most iconic beauty moments.
It’s obvious that Serena Williams has changed the game of tennis forever. She’s shown that Black women are the leaders in the sport thanks to her four Olympic gold medals, countless wins at the US, French and Australian Opens, and more. Meanwhile, Williams is also a fashion and beauty icon with her own brands—S By Serena and Serena Williams Jewelry. In addition, she has graced the runways of fashion shows for the likes of Vogue World and Off-White. And, of course, one mustn’t overlook her captivating beauty transformations throughout the years—both on and off the court, including her unforgettable beaded braids from the 90s.

Since then, the trailblazing entrepreneur and tennis star has proven she’s not afraid to experiment and have fun when it comes to hair and makeup. In the early 2000s, for example, Williams opted for blonde braids at the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Tennis Festival and during US Open promotions. 2005 was all about middle part bust downs in shades of auburn, blonde, and brown. 

The 2010s ran the gamut as well. Think: pixie cuts, bangs, and onyx waves. On another note, in 2020 at the Australian Open, Williams reminded us that a fun manicure isn’t reserved for fancy occasions– thanks to her rainbow-jeweled claws. Additionally, the last few years, she gave us ponytails galore: from her lavender-dipped mane at the Top Speed Open in 2020, to her bedazzled one at her farewell US Open match. As for when she’s not busy winning matches? Williams still stuns, often with a deep side part like at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards or recently at the 54th NAACP Awards. 

But we all know the endless inspiration—both beauty-wise and beyond—from Williams won’t end there. Until then, as a tribute to the icon on her 42nd birthday, let’s revisit TK of Williams’ most iconic beauty moments over the years.