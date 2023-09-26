42 Of Serena Williams’ Most Iconic Beauty Looks

It’s obvious that Serena Williams has changed the game of tennis forever. She’s shown that Black women are the leaders in the sport thanks to her four Olympic gold medals, countless wins at the US, French and Australian Opens, and more. Meanwhile, Williams is also a fashion and beauty icon with her own brands—S By Serena and Serena Williams Jewelry. In addition, she has graced the runways of fashion shows for the likes of Vogue World and Off-White. And, of course, one mustn’t overlook her captivating beauty transformations throughout the years—both on and off the court, including her unforgettable beaded braids from the 90s.

Since then, the trailblazing entrepreneur and tennis star has proven she’s not afraid to experiment and have fun when it comes to hair and makeup. In the early 2000s, for example, Williams opted for blonde braids at the Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Tennis Festival and during US Open promotions. 2005 was all about middle part bust downs in shades of auburn, blonde, and brown.

The 2010s ran the gamut as well. Think: pixie cuts, bangs, and onyx waves. On another note, in 2020 at the Australian Open, Williams reminded us that a fun manicure isn’t reserved for fancy occasions– thanks to her rainbow-jeweled claws. Additionally, the last few years, she gave us ponytails galore: from her lavender-dipped mane at the Top Speed Open in 2020, to her bedazzled one at her farewell US Open match. As for when she’s not busy winning matches? Williams still stuns, often with a deep side part like at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards or recently at the 54th NAACP Awards.

But we all know the endless inspiration—both beauty-wise and beyond—from Williams won’t end there. Until then, as a tribute to the icon on her 42nd birthday, let’s revisit TK of Williams’ most iconic beauty moments over the years.

01

NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Tennis star Serena Williams wears Harry Winston’s “Twelve to Twilight” diamond bracelet August 23, 2002 at Harry Winston on 5th Avenue in New York City. The nine-carat diamond and platinum bracelet, valued at $29,000, will be worn by Serena, on and off the court, throughout the upcoming U.S. Open. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

02

Serena Williams during the sixth annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, N.Y. 8/25/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

04

Serena Williams during 33rd Annual American Music Awards – Red Carpet at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

05

MONACO – MAY 25: The Laureus sports awards in Monaco City, Monaco on May 25, 2000 – Venus and Serena Williams. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/SCORCELLETTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

06

Serena Williams and Venus Williams during 1998 U.S. Open – Arthur Ashe Kids Day – August 29, 2006 at Flushing Meadow Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Professional tennis player Serena Williams attends the 2011 ESPY Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

08

Serena Williams arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WireImage)

09

Serena Williams during The Women’s Sports Foundation’s Sportswoman of the Year Awards Gala at Waldorf Astoria in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 22: Tennis Pro Serena Williams attends the 14th Annual BNP Paribas Taste Of Tennis at W New York Hotel on August 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for BNP Paribas)

11

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 22: Detail of Serena Williams of the United States as she prepares to serve during her Women’s Singles second round match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on day three of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

13

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – AUGUST 11: Serena Williams serves during her match against Bernarda Pera during Top Seed Open – Day 2 at the Top Seed Tennis Club on August 11, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

14

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

15

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Serena Williams walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

16

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Serena Williams attends the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

17

NEW YORK, USA, September 01: Serena Williams of the United States in action while playing with sister Venus Williams of the United States on Arthur Ashe Stadium during their Women’s Doubles match against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 1st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

18

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: A model walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue)

19

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 04: Serena Williams of the USA in action against Lisa Raymond of the USA during the Women’s Quarter Final at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon on July 4th, 2000 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

20

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

21

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 9: Tennis star Serena Williams attends the McDonald’s World Children’s Day on November 9, 2004 at McDonald’s in the Silverlake section of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

22

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 24: Serena Williams of the US stares at Amanda Coetzer of South Africa after Williams beat her in their quarter-final match at The Lipton Tennis Championships in Key Biscayne, Florida, 24 March, 1999. Coetzer hit the ball to Williams who did the splits reaching for it, the ball went foul and Williams won. Williams beat Coetzer 6-4, 6-0. (Photo credit should read SHAWNA MORROW/AFP via Getty Images)

23

VENICE, CA – APRIL 24: Serena Williams unveils the Nike 2008 Womens Fall Line on April 24, 2008 at Beady Mince Gallery in Venice, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

24

WIMBLEDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 4: US sisters Venus (L) and Serena Williams smile after winning their Women’s Doubles 3rd round match at the Wimbledon 2000 tennis tournament against Romanian Irina Spirlea and her Dutch partner Carroline Vis 04 July 2000. The Williams sisters won the match 6-3, 6-2. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images)

25

HANNOVER, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 17: FABER GRAND PRIX 2000, Hannover/GER; Serena WILLIAMS/USA (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images)

26

Serena Williams of the US poses with the winner’s trophy following her victory over Justine Henin of Belgium in their women’s final match on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne early on January 31, 2010. Williams won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to take the title. AFP PHOTO / GREG WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

27

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 2000: Tennis sisters Venus (left) and Serena Williams are on hand at party at Tao restaurant to celebrate their appearance on the cover of Elle magazine. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

28

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 2000: Tennis star Serena Williams arrives at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the Essence Awards 2001. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

29

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Andre Leon Talley, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour attend the Vera Wang Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage at Lincoln Center on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage)

30

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 21: Serena Williams attends Burberry Prorsum S/S 2011 show at London Fashion Week at Chelsea College of Art and Design on September 21, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

31

Serena Williams arrives at the Mann’s Village Theatre Los Angeles, for World premiere of “The Kingdom” on Sept. 17, 2007 (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

32

Serena Williams during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Kai Milla – Backstage – Front Row and Runway at Celeste Bartos Forum, New York Public Library in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic)

33

LOS ANGELES – 2005: Tennis Star Serena Williams poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

34

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Tennis Player Serena Williams attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

35

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 15: Serena Williams attends the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on December 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

36

Serena Williams (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

37

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

38

Meghan Markle’s friend, US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Gareth FULLER / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty Images)

39

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Serena Williams arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

40

Serena Williams during “Friday Night Lights” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

41

372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)