Serena Williams And Her Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Welcome A Second Baby Girl

Serena Williams/Instagram

The tennis champion and entrepreneur is officially a mother of two! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second baby girl; the couple shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian said, revealing their baby girl’s name. He continued, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

He ended the post with a quote: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

The couple took to TikTok to first reveal the news. In their cute video, Williams shared a video that begins with the family sitting at a table, with daughter Olympia, who will be six next month, leaning on Williams as Ohanian, while he types on a laptop in front of them. Next, Williams then gets up and says she’ll be right back and returns a newborn. Williams sat in between her husband and daughter, while Olympia and Ohanian, looked at the newborn in her arms.

Article continues after video.

In a previous self-written story for Vogue, Williams stated, “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” shares to Vogue.

We’re excited to witness precious moments from the growing family and wish Williams the best, as she settles into motherhood for the second time.