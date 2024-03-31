Steve Harvey Launches An Interactive Motivational Network Centering Wellness, With Hopes Of Elevating Your Life

Fireside

Steve Harvey continues to innovate and reach new heights professionally. The seven-time Emmy winner and New York Times #1 bestselling author has a new venture, revolutionizing personal development by encouraging others to prioritize self-care with the launch of The Steve Harvey Network. This new network will provide the first-ever interactive community powered by Fireside, giving you everything you need to elevate your life.

Fireside’s industry-first interactive streaming technology lets Harvey connect with global members virtually through empowering motivational messages. Members will also have the opportunity to participate in live shows with Harvey, his celebrity friends, family, and wellness experts from his community through interactive programming focused on uplifting, inspiring, and motivating while having fun and learning together.

“I am inspired every day by so many different things and people. I have always believed that my purpose is to share those stories and knowledge with engaging conversations that help people elevate their lives,” stated Harvey, “The Steve Harvey Network is our interactive home where we can all work on finding our ultimate physical, mental, and motivational wellness. You’re not going to have to worry about deep fakes on this platform. It’s the real deal, it’s me.”

Steve and his community will be there to entertain, engage, and empower the members through:

Live interactive group conversations and mentoring with Steve

Participating in intimate interviews with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, business and health & wellness

Live inspirational discussions with Steve’s daughter, Brandi, and special guests

Interactive wellness sessions with celeb-favorite Holistic Health expert, Dr. Basheerah Ahmad

An interactive monthly book club with the authors of Steve’s must-read books

The chance to share your stories and questions with Steve and fellow members

Network members will also be eligible for real-life experiences, including 1:1 sessions, VIP meet and greets, books, tickets, and products

“Steve Harvey has the unique ability to motivate us to dream big, inspire us to go for it and of course, make us laugh. He’s a multi-hyphenate Hollywood heavyweight and mentor who wants to create a place where diverse voices can share stories and empower each other,” said Fireside CEO Falon Fatemi. “We are beyond excited to partner with Steve to offer his global audience the ability to connect and interact with him and give them the tools to elevate their lives.”

You can check out the network by signing up here. For Fireside updates, visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here.