Stephen And Ayesha Curry’s Coolest Travel Moments Over The Years

You have to love those Currys. Whether Ayesha Curry shows up at her man’s courtside games or Stephen supports her many entrepreneurial endeavors, there’s no doubt they have each other’s backs.

Another thing they have in common besides showing a unified front to the public is international travel. The pair loves to go on frequent vacations with just the two to keep their love strong. In 2022, Ayesha talked about how they keep their marriage spicy to Access Hollywood: “For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things,” she says. That’s what keeps it spicy.”

Taking several international couple trips can keep things spicy and exciting. So far, the Currys have been to Seoul, Korea, Beijing, China, the Middle East, Greece, and more.

Check out some of our favorite Curry travel moments from over the years.

Greece, 2023:

The Middle East, 2023:

Someplace tropical, 2022:

Iceland, 2019:

South Korea, 2017:

China, 2017:

Paris, 2017:

Turks and Caicos, 2017: